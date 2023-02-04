Technology News

ION Group Paid the Ransom, Claim Hackers Responsible for Disruptive Breach

The ransomware outbreak that erupted at ION on Tuesday has disrupted trading and clearing of exchange-traded financial derivatives.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 February 2023 15:25 IST
ION Group Paid the Ransom, Claim Hackers Responsible for Disruptive Breach

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Lockbit representative said there was "no way" it would offer further details

Highlights
  • ION Group declined to comment on the statement
  • Lockbit communicated the claim to Reuters via its online chat account
  • Ransomware has emerged as one of the internet's most expensive scourges

The hackers who claimed responsibility for a disruptive breach at financial data firm ION say a ransom has been paid, although they declined to say how much it was or offer any evidence that the money had been handed over. 

ION Group declined to comment on the statement. Lockbit communicated the claim to Reuters via its online chat account on Friday but declined to clarify who had paid the money — saying it had come from a "very rich unknown philanthropist."

The Lockbit representative said there was "no way" it would offer further details.

The FBI did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Britain's National Cyber Security Agency, part of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping intelligence agency, told Reuters it had no comment.

The ransomware outbreak that erupted at ION on Tuesday has disrupted trading and clearing of exchange-traded financial derivatives, causing problems for scores of brokers, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

Among the many ION clients whose operations were likely to have been affected were ABN Amro Clearing and Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest bank, according to messages to clients from both banks that were seen by Reuters.

ABN told clients on Wednesday that due to "technical disruption" from ION, some applications were unavailable and were expected to remain so for a "number of days."

It was not clear whether paying the ransom would necessarily speed the clean-up effort. Ransomware works by encrypting vital company data and extorting the victims for payoffs in exchange for the decryption keys. But even if hackers hand over the keys, it can still take days, weeks or longer to undo the damage to a company's digital infrastructure.

There were already signs that Lockbit had reached some kind of an agreement over ION's data. The company's name was removed earlier Friday from Lockbit's extortion website, where victim companies are named and shamed in a bid to force a payout. Experts say that is often a sign that a ransom has been delivered.

"When a victim is delisted, it most commonly means either that the victim has agreed to enter negotiations or that it has paid," said ransomware expert Brett Callow of New Zealand-based cybersecurity company Emsisoft.

Callow said there was an outside chance that there was some other explanation for Lockbit publicly backing off.

"It may mean that ransomware gang got cold feet or decided not to proceed with the extortion for other reasons," he said.

Ransomware has emerged as one of the internet's most expensive and disruptive scourges. As of late Friday, Lockbit's extortion website alone counted 54 victims who were being shaken down, including a television station in California, a school in Brooklyn and a city in Michigan.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ION Group, Ransomware, Hack, breach
Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs
ION Group Paid the Ransom, Claim Hackers Responsible for Disruptive Breach
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  3. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  4. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  6. Xiaomi India, Leica Announce Long-term Partnership: All Details
  7. Oppo Reno8 T 5G First Impressions
  8. Apple 'Bullish' on India as Quarterly Revenue Falls 5 Percent
  9. Delhi Police Seized These Many Mobile Phones in Jails in Last 2.5 Months
  10. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. ION Group Paid the Ransom, Claim Hackers Responsible for Disruptive Breach
  2. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Meta Gets Nod to Buy VR Content Maker Within Unlimited as FTC's Request Gets Denied
  4. Honor Magic 5 Lite Complete Specifications, Images Leak Online; Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Tipped
  5. Google Said to Have Invested $400 Million in OpenAI's ChatGPT Rival Anthropic
  6. Samsung Agrees to Pay $150 Million to Settle Patent Lawsuits Over LED Technology
  7. The Last of Us Part I PC Port Delayed by Three Weeks, Will Now Arrive on March 28
  8. Elon Musk Found Not Liable in 2018 Tweets Regarding Tesla’s Share Price
  9. 50 Government Websites Hacked, 8 Data Breaches in 2022: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  10. Intel Fears Another EU Antitrust Fine Despite Winning Its Court Fight Last Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.