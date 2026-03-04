Tecno introduced the Megapad 2 tablet, Watch GT 1S smartwatch, and FreeHear 2 open-ear earbuds at MWC 2026 on Monday. The Megapad 2 features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and AI tools for translation and learning. The Watch GT 1S offers dual-band GPS, health monitoring, and AI-generated watch faces. The FreeHear 2 earbuds adopt an open-ear design with a 10.8mm driver and up to 46 hours of battery life. The devices are part of Tecno's expanding AIoT ecosystem built around the OneLeap interconnection platform.

The company has not yet announced pricing for the Tecno Megapad 2, Tecno Watch GT 1S, or Tecno FreeHear 2. The devices are said to roll out in select global markets between the first and second quarters of 2026, with regional pricing and more detailed specifications to be revealed closer to launch.

Tecno Megapad 2 Specifications, Features

Tecno positions the Megapad 2 as a mid-range tablet designed for entertainment, education, and shared family use. It features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Low Blue Light certification. It runs HiOS and includes several AI-powered productivity tools.

AI Problem Solving is designed to assist with study and homework tasks. AI Translation supports real-time translation in up to 140 languages across images, calls, meetings, and videos. The Tecno Megapad 2 tablet also includes AI-based document summarisation and writing refinement tools.

The Tecno Megapad 2 integrates with Tecno's OneLeap ecosystem, allowing file sharing and screen extension when paired with compatible Tecno smartphones or PCs. The tablet has a slim 6.6mm body, said to be designed for portability.

Tecno Watch GT 1S Specifications, Features

The Tecno Watch GT 1S features dual-band L1 and L5 GPS for location tracking in both urban and remote environments. The smartwatch includes sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep monitoring.

Tecno's Watch GT 1S also supports AI watch faces created through image-to-image or text-to-image customisation. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life and features 5ATM water resistance, making it suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Tecno FreeHear 2 Specifications, Features

The Tecno FreeHear 2 earbuds feature an open-ear design with a C-bridge clip structure and TPU material designed to provide a secure fit during activities, while allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings, according to the company.

The earbuds include a 10.8mm dual-magnetic circuit dynamic driver with a composite diaphragm and support spatial surround sound. Tecno also includes an acoustic structure with dual pressure-relief holes designed to minimise sound leakage. For calls, the FreeHear 2 uses AI quad-microphone noise cancellation with wind-resistant microphones and DNN noise reduction algorithms. Tecno says the system can maintain clear calls in winds of up to 5m/s.

The FreeHear 2 supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, with a wireless range of up to 10m. The earbuds also support quick pairing and switching between smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Users can activate the phone's voice assistant by triple-tapping the right earbud. Custom sound modes include Bass, Treble, and Vocal Boost, along with personalised EQ adjustments.

Tecno claims that the FreeHear 2 earbuds offer up to 9.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 46 hours of total battery life with the charging case. A five-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 90 minutes of playback. Each earbud houses a 60mAh battery, while the charging case includes a 600mAh battery and charges via USB Type-C.

The Tecno FreeHear 2 earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. A single earbud measures 27.4mm x 26.5mm x 22mm and weighs 5.4g. The charging case measures 64mm x 53.4mm x 28mm and weighs 40.7g, bringing the total weight to 51.7g. The earbuds are offered in a Black colour option.