Samsung may soon launch its next mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. Leaks and reports about the two devices have circulated widely in recent weeks, revealing details about their specifications, design, and pricing. Now, new benchmark listings suggest that both handsets could deliver noticeable performance improvements over their predecessors. The South Korean tech giant has not confirmed a launch date for the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, but recent leaks and benchmark listings suggest the launch could be near.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Geekbench Listing

Geekbench listings suggest the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A37 may offer better performance than its predecessor. The device, identified as SM-A376B, scored 1138 in single-core and 3450 in multi core tests. The preceding Galaxy A36 scored around 1,000 and 2,700 respectively, indicating roughly a 30 percent improvement in multi core performance. The listing points to an Exynos 1480 chipset and 8GB RAM, with a possible 6GB RAM option.

The Samsung Galaxy A57, listed as SM-A576B, recorded 1385 in single-core and 4469 in multi core tests. By comparison, the Galaxy A56 achieved around 1350 and 3700. This suggests about a 20 percent improvement in multi core performance. The handset may use an Exynos 1680 chip and come with 8GB RAM as standard.

Both Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Design and Features (Expected)

The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have previously appeared on multiple certification platforms. Leaked CAD renders have also provided an early look at their design. The images suggest both smartphones may feature a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module housing three sensors and retain Samsung's Key Island button layout.

Tipster Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social‬) has claimed that the Galaxy A57 could be available in Charcoal, Navy, Grey, Lilac, and IcyBlue colour options. The Galaxy A37, meanwhile, may come in Charcoal, Navy, GreyGreen, Lavender, and White shades. These colours align with those shown in the leaked renders.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is said to feature slimmer bezels and a smaller front camera cutout than the Galaxy A37. Both models are expected to offer IP68 dust and water resistance, a 5000mAh battery, and 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the Galaxy A37 could be priced at EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 47,100) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the 8GB + 256GB version in Europe. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A57 may start at EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB version could cost EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 65,300).

