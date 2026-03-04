Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench With Better Results Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench With Better Results Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Both Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2026 19:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench With Better Results Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 may come with improved performance over their predecessors

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy A37 and A57 may launch soon after fresh benchmark listings
  • Samsung Galaxy A37 may use Exynos 1480 with up to 8GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 could ship with Exynos 1680 and 8GB of RAM
Advertisement

Samsung may soon launch its next mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. Leaks and reports about the two devices have circulated widely in recent weeks, revealing details about their specifications, design, and pricing. Now, new benchmark listings suggest that both handsets could deliver noticeable performance improvements over their predecessors. The South Korean tech giant has not confirmed a launch date for the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, but recent leaks and benchmark listings suggest the launch could be near.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Geekbench Listing

Geekbench listings suggest the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A37 may offer better performance than its predecessor. The device, identified as SM-A376B, scored 1138 in single-core and 3450 in multi core tests. The preceding Galaxy A36 scored around 1,000 and 2,700 respectively, indicating roughly a 30 percent improvement in multi core performance. The listing points to an Exynos 1480 chipset and 8GB RAM, with a possible 6GB RAM option.

The Samsung Galaxy A57, listed as SM-A576B, recorded 1385 in single-core and 4469 in multi core tests. By comparison, the Galaxy A56 achieved around 1350 and 3700. This suggests about a 20 percent improvement in multi core performance. The handset may use an Exynos 1680 chip and come with 8GB RAM as standard.

Both Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Design and Features (Expected)

The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have previously appeared on multiple certification platforms. Leaked CAD renders have also provided an early look at their design. The images suggest both smartphones may feature a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module housing three sensors and retain Samsung's Key Island button layout.

Tipster Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social‬) has claimed that the Galaxy A57 could be available in Charcoal, Navy, Grey, Lilac, and IcyBlue colour options. The Galaxy A37, meanwhile, may come in Charcoal, Navy, GreyGreen, Lavender, and White shades. These colours align with those shown in the leaked renders.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is said to feature slimmer bezels and a smaller front camera cutout than the Galaxy A37. Both models are expected to offer IP68 dust and water resistance, a 5000mAh battery, and 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the Galaxy A37 could be priced at EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 47,100) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the 8GB + 256GB version in Europe. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A57 may start at EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB version could cost EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 65,300).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A37 Features, Samsung Galaxy A57 Features, Samsung Galaxy A37 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X300 FE Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Price, Features
MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench With Better Results Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Display, A18 Pro Chip: See Price
  2. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Features, Specifications Compared
  3. Vivo X300 FE Launched as Global Version of This Chinese Smartphone
  4. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Get Better Geekbench Scores Ahead of Debut
  5. Vivo V70 FE Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 9 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Constant Puzzle Deepens as Supernova and CMB Measurements Clash
  2. MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench With Better Results Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  4. Vivo X300 FE Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Price, Features
  5. Vivo V70 FE Colour Options, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 9 Launch
  6. Apple MacBook Neo Reportedly Listed on Regulatory Site Hours Before Anticipated Launch
  7. Tecno Pop X Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, IP64 Rating: Price, Specifications
  8. Tecno Megapad 2, Tecno Watch GT 1S and Tecno FreeHear 2 Unveiled at MWC 2026: Availability, Features
  9. Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  10. MediaTek Showcases AI Glasses at MWC 2026; Demonstrates Emergency Satellite Alerts With Starlink
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »