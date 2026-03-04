Tecno Pop X was launched in India on Wednesday as an entry-level smartphone from the Transsion-owned brand. The handset will go on sale in India later this week, and it is equipped with an LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tecno Pop X has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Like other smartphone models from various that have recently been launched, the smartphone lets users make phone calls with other users near them, even when their handset isn't connected to a cellular network.

Tecno Pop X Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Tecno Pop X in India is set at Rs. 8,499 and the handset is available in a 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone is available in two colourways, and the landing page for the handset on Amazon reveals that it will go on sale in the country via the e-commerce platform and other retail channels starting March 6.

As part of a launch offer, the company will offer the Tecno Pop X at a discounted price of Rs. 7,749, on purchasing the handset using an eligible HDFC Bank card.

Tecno Pop X is available in two colour options

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop X Specifications, Features

The Tecno Pop X is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 15, with the company's HiOS 15 user interface. The company has yet to reveal the chipset that powers the handset, which is reportedly equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The handset sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD screen that refreshes at 120Hz.

While the rear panel on the Tecno Pop X appears to have two sensors, it features a single 13-megapixel camera with an f/1.85 aperture. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel front facing camera. The Pop X has an IP64 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and splashes of water.

There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Tecno Pop X, and the smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W. The phone reportedly supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.