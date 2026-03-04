Vivo X300 FE has been launched by the company in Russia, and the smartphone is a rebadged version of the Vivo S50 Pro mini that was launched in China last year. The new Vivo X300 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and it runs on Android 16 along with OriginOS 6. The smartphone has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and it is equipped with three rear cameras. The Vivo X300 FE has a 6,500mAh battery which can be charged using a 90W FlashCharge adapter.

Vivo X300 FE Price, Availability

There's no word on pricing for the Vivo X300 FE on the company's website in Russia, but the phone is on sale in the country via retailers like Ozon at RUB 60,124 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (via GSMArena), while the 512GB variant costs RUB 64,405 (roughly Rs. 76,000). It is available in Cool Lilac, Graphite Black, and Moonlight White (translated from Russian) colourways.

Vivo X300 FE Specifications, Features

Just like the Vivo S50 Pro Mini, the newly announced X300 FE runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The smartphone sports a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with Full-HD+ (1,216×2,640 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It has a peak brightness level of 5,000 nits and a pixel density of 460ppi.

The Vivo X300 FE closely resembles the Vivo S50 Pro Mini

Photo Credit: Vivo

The smartphone runs on a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM. It is available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations (UFS 4.1). The Vivo X300 FE has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

You get a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.57 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.65 aperture. On the front, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) camera handles selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X300 FE include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, NavIC, GLONASS, QZSS, and BeiDou. Sensors on board the handset include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, hall sensor, and gyroscope. It also has an IR transmitter.

The Vivo X300 FE has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and the smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery. It supports Vivo's 90W FlashCharge adapter, and also supports a 40W wireless charger. The Cool Lilac and Graphite Black colour options measure 150.83×71.76×7.99mm and weigh 191g, while the Moonlight White option is 8.1mm thick and weighs 190g.

