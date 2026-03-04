Technology News
Apple MacBook Neo Reportedly Listed on Regulatory Site Hours Before Anticipated Launch

Apple could equip the MacBook Neo with a display that's dimmer than the 500-nit panel on the MacBook Air.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2026 15:21 IST
MacBook Air is Apple’s most affordable laptop currently available

Highlights
  • Regulatory listing briefly reveals Apple MacBook Neo name
  • Apple MacBook Neo could run on an iPhone-class A-series chip
  • Apple MacBook Neo may arrive in blue, green, yellow and pink shades
Apple may have unintentionally revealed the name of a new budget MacBook ahead of its expected debut later this week. A report says a regulatory listing briefly appeared on Apple's European compliance website referencing a device called the MacBook Neo before it was removed. The laptop is tipped to sit below the MacBook Air and may run on an iPhone-class A-series chip. Reports also suggest the MacBook Neo could miss features such as a True Tone display, P3 wide colour support, and fast charging in order to keep costs lower.

MacBook Neo Leak Suggests Cheaper Model Is Right Around the Corner

MacRumors reports that a regulatory listing referencing a device called the MacBook Neo briefly appeared on Apple's website before being removed. The reference was spotted on Apple's European regulatory compliance page under the 2026 product section, where a link associated with model number A3404 contained the name “MacBook Neo.” The document itself did not display the name inside the file, but it appeared in the webpage URL before Apple took down the listing.

The report claims that Apple could announce the device as early as Wednesday through a newsroom update rather than a full launch event. The company is also said to be hosting media briefings in New York, London, and Shanghai, where journalists may get an early look at the laptop.

Earlier reports indicate that Apple could introduce the MacBook Neo as a more affordable MacBook model, positioned below the MacBook Air. The MacBook Neo is expected to run on an iPhone-class A-series chip, such as the A18 Pro or a newer A19 Pro processor, instead of the M-series chips used in current Mac computers.

The MacBook Neo is rumoured to feature a 12.9-inch display and use fewer high-end components to keep the price lower. Connectivity on the MacBook Neo could include two USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, and Wi-Fi 7 support, possibly through a MediaTek Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip rather than Apple's in-house wireless solution.

Reports also suggest the MacBook Neo may miss out on features such as True Tone display support, the P3 wide colour gamut, and support for high-impedance headphones. The display of the Neo variant could also be dimmer than the 500-nit panel found on the MacBook Air.

Other expected compromises on the MacBook Neo include the absence of a backlit keyboard, slower SSD storage, and no support for fast charging. Storage options may include 256GB and 512GB variants, along with a possible 128GB model aimed at education buyers.

The laptop is also expected to come in blue, green, yellow, and pink colourways. It is expected to have a starting price between $599 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and $799 (roughly Rs. 73,700). If launched within that range, the MacBook Neo would become the most affordable laptop in Apple's Mac lineup.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
