Vivo V70 FE Colour Options, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 9 Launch

Vivo says the V70 FE will ship with OriginOS 6 out of the box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2026 18:42 IST
Vivo V70 FE Colour Options, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 FE will come in Muse Purple, Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver shades

Highlights
  • Vivo V70 FE will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 90W charging
  • Vivo V70 FE is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo SoC
  • Vivo V70 FE may include a 32-megapixel selfie camera
Vivo V70 FE will launch in Indonesia on March 9 alongside the Vivo V70, which has already debuted in India. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed several key features of the upcoming Fan Edition handset through official teasers. The company confirmed the camera details and colour options of the smartphone. Previous leaks hinted at the expected key features of the phone, and it appeared on certification sites as well. Notably, the Vivo V70 was unveiled in India alongside the Vivo V70 Elite variant.

Vivo V70 FE to Launch With 200-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

Vivo V70 FE will feature a dual rear camera system led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). In an official microsite, the company has also shown the phone's slim display bezels and three colour options. The handset will be offered in Muse Purple, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver finishes.

Vivo says the V70 FE will ship with OriginOS 6 out of the box. The handset will also pack a 7,000mAh "BlueVolt" battery with 90W FlashCharge technology support for fast charging. The company claims that the phone meets IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Vivo V70 FE Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo V70 FE is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also tipped to have slightly curved edges. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, built on a 4nm process.

Vivo may launch the V70 FE in multiple memory configurations, including an 8GB + 256GB variant, a 12GB + 256GB option, and an 8GB + 512GB version.

For photography, the expected dual rear camera setup of the Vivo V70 FE may include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter alongside the confirmed 200-megapixel main sensor. On the front, the upcoming phone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared

