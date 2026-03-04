Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13 Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications

MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications

The MacBook Neo is Apple's most affordable laptop to date, and it is available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2026 20:01 IST
MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Advertisement

Apple launched the MacBook Neo on Wednesday as its new budget‑friendly laptop from the Cupertino company. The new MacBook Neo is equipped with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, and it is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, the same processor that debuted on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The laptop is available in four colourways, features a Magic Keyboard with a multitouch trackpad and Touch ID for biometric authentication. Apple says it offers up to 16 hours of battery life on a charge.

MacBook Neo Price in India, Availability

In India, the MacBook Neo is priced at Rs. 69,900 for the base model that has 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage, while a 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 79,900. It comes in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver colourways. Students can purchase the MacBook Neo with a Rs. 10,000 Education discount. In the US, pricing starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 55,200) and $499 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for retail and education, respectively. 

Pre-orders for the MacBook Neo start today, and it will go on sale via the company's website and authorised retailers starting March 11. 

MacBook Neo Specifications, Features

The MacBook Neo runs on the same chip as the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the company claims that the A18 Pro chip is up to 50 percent faster at regular tasks than a Windows PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, while offering up to three times faster performance for some AI tasks. The laptop is equipped with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage. Unlike the MacBook Air, you can't configure the MacBook Neo with more RAM.

There's a 13-inch (2,408×1,506 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS display on the MacBook Neo, and it has a pixel density of 219ppi. It features Apple's Magic Keyboard, and the 512GB model also supports Touch ID. Like the recently launched MacBook Air, it runs on Apple's latest macOS Tahoe.

Apple says that the MacBook Neo supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6 connectivity, and has a USB 3.0 Type-C port (with native DisplayPort 1.4 for one external display at 4K resolution) and a USB 2.0 Type-C port — both these ports support charging. There's a headphone jack on the right edge. The MacBook Neo has a 36.5Wh battery which can be charged using a 20W USB Type-C adapter. Apple says the laptop can offer up to 11 hours of web browsing, or up to 16 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

MacBook Neo Laptop

MacBook Neo Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2408x1506 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
SSD 128GB
Weight 1.23 kg
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench With Better Results Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Related Stories

MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Display, A18 Pro Chip: See Price
  2. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Features, Specifications Compared
  3. Vivo X300 FE Launched as Global Version of This Chinese Smartphone
  4. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Get Better Geekbench Scores Ahead of Debut
  5. Vivo V70 FE Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 9 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Constant Puzzle Deepens as Supernova and CMB Measurements Clash
  2. MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench With Better Results Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  4. Vivo X300 FE Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Price, Features
  5. Vivo V70 FE Colour Options, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 9 Launch
  6. Apple MacBook Neo Reportedly Listed on Regulatory Site Hours Before Anticipated Launch
  7. Tecno Pop X Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, IP64 Rating: Price, Specifications
  8. Tecno Megapad 2, Tecno Watch GT 1S and Tecno FreeHear 2 Unveiled at MWC 2026: Availability, Features
  9. Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  10. MediaTek Showcases AI Glasses at MWC 2026; Demonstrates Emergency Satellite Alerts With Starlink
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »