Apple recently introduced the iPhone 17e as a lower-priced entry in its current iPhone lineup. The handset sits below the standard iPhone 17 and targets users looking for a relatively affordable way to access Apple's ecosystem. Although both models are powered by the A19 chip and support Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone 17 includes several upgrades, such as a larger ProMotion display, a more versatile dual-camera setup, and improved battery endurance. Here's a comparison of the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 to help you choose between them.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price in India

The iPhone 17e price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 256GB storage model, while the 512GB variant costs Rs. 84,900. It is currently up for pre-orders in India and will go on sale starting March 11 via Apple's website and authorised retailers.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 costs Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model and the price goes up to Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512GB variant.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Design

The iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 share a similar overall design language, with an aluminium frame and glass back. Both smartphones also carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

In terms of size, the iPhone 17e measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm and weighs 169g, while the larger iPhone 17 measures 149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95mm and weighs 177g.

Both models feature Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the front. The iPhone 17e is offered in Black, Soft Pink, and White colour options, while the iPhone 17 is available in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black finishes.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Display

The iPhone 17e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,170 x 2,532 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The panel supports True Tone and reaches up to 800 nits of brightness.

The iPhone 17 features a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support, enabling a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also offers an always-on display and supports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Performance and Software

Apple powers both the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 with the A19 chipset and a 16-core Neural Engine for Apple Intelligence and on-device AI tasks.

The iPhone 17e includes 8GB of RAM and comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The iPhone 17 also starts at 256GB of storage and supports the same Apple Intelligence features available on Apple's Pro models.

Both smartphones run on iOS 26 out of the box.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Cameras

The iPhone 17e has a single 48-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation. It also supports “optical quality” 2x zoom through an in-sensor crop. On the front, the handset includes a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera for selfies and Face ID.

The iPhone 17 offers a dual rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro support. It also features a Centre Stage front camera that keeps users centred during video calls.

Both phones also support video features such as Action Mode and Cinematic Video.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Battery Life

Apple says the iPhone 17e can provide up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. The handset supports 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

The iPhone 17 is rated for up to 30 hours of video playback. It also supports faster charging, with Apple claiming it can reach 50 percent charge in minutes and deliver up to eight hours of use with a 10-minute charge.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Conclusion

The iPhone 17e suits buyers looking for a more affordable iPhone with the latest A19 chip and Apple Intelligence support. It delivers dependable performance, MagSafe charging, and good battery life at a lower starting price.

The iPhone 17, meanwhile, offers several upgrades, such as a larger 120Hz ProMotion display, a more versatile dual-camera system, and longer battery life, making it the better option for users who want a more premium overall experience.