Technology News

Microsoft Announces New Copilot Features, AI Assistant to Get OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo Model

The GPT-4 Turbo model will enable Copilot to perform more complex and longer tasks, Microsoft said.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 11:40 IST
Microsoft Announces New Copilot Features, AI Assistant to Get OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo Model

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has renamed Bing Chat to Copilot and brought its AI services under a single brand

Highlights
  • Copilot is also getting the new DALL-E 3 model for image generation
  • GPT-4 Turbo model is currently under testing with select users
  • Microsoft is also developing Code Interpreter, Deep Search tool for Bing
Advertisement

Microsoft has refined its AI-driven offerings over the past year, integrating artificial intelligence tools to Bing Search, Windows and its Office 365 suite of services that include Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams. The company recently announced that it was unifying its AI services, including the Bing Chat AI chatbot, under a single umbrella of Microsoft Copilot. Microsoft has now revealed a host of new features coming to Copilot in 2024.

In its blog marking a year of Copilot, Microsoft said that it plans to add advanced capabilities to the AI companion in the coming weeks. Copilot will soon be powered by OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, which will enable it to perform more complex and longer tasks. The Windows maker said the model was currently under testing with select users and will be integrated across Copilot services in the coming weeks. This means the Copilot AI companion (formerly Bing Chat) on Web, Windows, and other Microsoft services will run on GPT-4 Turbo.

Additionally, Copilot is also getting the new DALL-E 3 model for image generation, that will allow it to create richer images that better reflect user prompts. The enhanced image generation capabilities have been rolled out and can be accessed by heading to bing.com/create or asking Copilot to generate an image.

Dall E3Update 1 dall-e 3 update

The updated DALL-E 3 model can generate richer, more accurate images
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft also announced that Edge users would soon be able to write text based on Web pages. With Inline Compose with rewrite menu, users could select a block of text on any Website and ask Copilot to rewrite it. The company is also expanding visual search capabilities by combining GPT-4 with vision with Bing image search and web search data. This new capability, dubbed Multi-Modal with Search Grounding, will feature better image understanding for user queries and will be available soon.

Finally, the company is developing a Code Interpreter feature and a Deep Search tool for Bing. The former will be able to perform more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, math and more, Microsoft claimed. The company is currently gathering feedback on Code Interpreter and intends to roll it out widely soon.

gif3 deep search

Deep Search option will produce more comprehensive results
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Deep Search, on the other hand, will deliver optimised search results in Bing for complex topics. Available as a button next to Bing Search bar, the tool will bring more relevant search results by expanding queries into more comprehensive descriptions.

Last month, Microsoft announced that its AI assistant Copilot, already available on Windows 11, would be coming to Windows 10. The tech giant also launched its own custom-designed AI computing chips, Maia and Cobalt, at its Ignite developer conference in November.

Microsoft Copilot was first integrated with Windows 11 as part of an update in September. The update also brought AI features to Paint and Snipping Tool.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft, Bing, Bing Chat, AI Chatbot, GPT 4 Turbo, OpenAI, AI
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Huawei Enjoy 70 With 6,000mAh Battery, Customisable Enjoy X Button Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Microsoft Announces New Copilot Features, AI Assistant to Get OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo Model
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  2. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  3. Honor Magic 6 Lite With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  4. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  5. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  6. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  8. Vivo S18 Series, Vivo TWS 3e Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  9. WhatsApp Will Reportedly Let You Search Users by Username on Android
  10. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, Out 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A15 Renders Leak Online; Suggest Three Colour Options, Waterdrop Notch
  2. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India, Globally in Early 2024
  3. Microsoft Announces New Copilot Features, AI Assistant to Get OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo Model
  4. Huawei Enjoy 70 With 6,000mAh Battery, Customisable Enjoy X Button Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. NFTs Start Climbing Up Price Ladders Again as Bitcoin, Ether Show Continuous Rally
  6. Meta to Drop Support for Instagram-Messenger Cross App Communication Chats
  7. Crypto Firms in US Spent Nearly $19 Million on Lobbying in First 3 Quarters of 2023, on Track for Record Year
  8. Apple Warns India's EU-Style Rules for USB Type-C Ports on iPhone Models Will Hit Local Production Target
  9. Poco C65 India Launch Tipped; Leaked Promotional Image Suggests Design and Colour Option
  10. JP Morgan Looking Forward to Testing ‘Immersive Training Applications’ of Metaverse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »