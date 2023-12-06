Microsoft has refined its AI-driven offerings over the past year, integrating artificial intelligence tools to Bing Search, Windows and its Office 365 suite of services that include Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams. The company recently announced that it was unifying its AI services, including the Bing Chat AI chatbot, under a single umbrella of Microsoft Copilot. Microsoft has now revealed a host of new features coming to Copilot in 2024.

In its blog marking a year of Copilot, Microsoft said that it plans to add advanced capabilities to the AI companion in the coming weeks. Copilot will soon be powered by OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, which will enable it to perform more complex and longer tasks. The Windows maker said the model was currently under testing with select users and will be integrated across Copilot services in the coming weeks. This means the Copilot AI companion (formerly Bing Chat) on Web, Windows, and other Microsoft services will run on GPT-4 Turbo.

Additionally, Copilot is also getting the new DALL-E 3 model for image generation, that will allow it to create richer images that better reflect user prompts. The enhanced image generation capabilities have been rolled out and can be accessed by heading to bing.com/create or asking Copilot to generate an image.

The updated DALL-E 3 model can generate richer, more accurate images

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft also announced that Edge users would soon be able to write text based on Web pages. With Inline Compose with rewrite menu, users could select a block of text on any Website and ask Copilot to rewrite it. The company is also expanding visual search capabilities by combining GPT-4 with vision with Bing image search and web search data. This new capability, dubbed Multi-Modal with Search Grounding, will feature better image understanding for user queries and will be available soon.

Finally, the company is developing a Code Interpreter feature and a Deep Search tool for Bing. The former will be able to perform more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, math and more, Microsoft claimed. The company is currently gathering feedback on Code Interpreter and intends to roll it out widely soon.

Deep Search option will produce more comprehensive results

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Deep Search, on the other hand, will deliver optimised search results in Bing for complex topics. Available as a button next to Bing Search bar, the tool will bring more relevant search results by expanding queries into more comprehensive descriptions.

Last month, Microsoft announced that its AI assistant Copilot, already available on Windows 11, would be coming to Windows 10. The tech giant also launched its own custom-designed AI computing chips, Maia and Cobalt, at its Ignite developer conference in November.

Microsoft Copilot was first integrated with Windows 11 as part of an update in September. The update also brought AI features to Paint and Snipping Tool.

