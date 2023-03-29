Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Microsoft Launches ‘Security Copilot’, an AI Powered Cybersecurity Tool Based on OpenAI’s GPT 4

Microsoft Launches ‘Security Copilot’, an AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool Based on OpenAI’s GPT-4

The tool, named 'Security Copilot', is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with various tasks.

By Reuters with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 29 March 2023 11:26 IST
Microsoft Launches ‘Security Copilot’, an AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool Based on OpenAI’s GPT-4

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft's security-specific AI model is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day

Highlights
  • Microsoft has made a host of AI integrations to its oferrings
  • The company has made multi-billion dollar investments into OpenAI
  • Microsoft had also rolled out AI-powered Bing Image Creator, last week

Microsoft on Tuesday launched a tool to help cybersecurity professionals identify breaches, threat signals and better analyze data, using OpenAI's latest GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence model.

The tool, named 'Security Copilot', is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with tasks like summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities, and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard.

The assistant will use Microsoft's security-specific model, which the company described as "a growing set of security-specific skills" that is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day.

The launch comes amid a flurry of announcements from Microsoft to integrate AI into its most popular offerings.

The company has sought to outpace peers through multi-billion dollar investments in ChatGPT owner OpenAI, which recently released GPT-4 to perform a range of tasks from creating a real website through a hand-drawn mock-up to helping individuals calculate their taxes.

Last week, Microsoft rolled out an image-creation feature for search engine Bing and browser Edge that will use the technology behind OpenAI's DALL-E to create pictures based on text prompts.

The tool, named 'Bing Image Creator', will be available to users of the latest AI-powered version of Bing and Edge preview. Bing Image Creator will be integrated into Bing chat, rolling out initially in Creative mode starting Tuesday for users on desktop and mobile, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Earlier this month, the company also announced Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI-powered upgrade for the company's productivity apps.

During the company's Microsoft 365 AI event on March 16, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the new Microsoft 365 Copilot was coming to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and other productivity applications.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Security Copilot, OpenAI, GPT-4, Generative AI, ChatGPT, DALL-E, Bing Image Creator, Bing, Edge, Satya Nadella
The Last of Us Part I’s PC Port in Bad Technical Shape, Developer Investigating Performance Issues

Related Stories

Microsoft Launches ‘Security Copilot’, an AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool Based on OpenAI’s GPT-4
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database: All Details
  2. Alibaba to Be Broken Up Into 6 Units as Founder Jack Ma Returns to China
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Moto G13 With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  6. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Check New Date
  7. Croma Collections Sale 2023: Top Deals on Electronics to Beat the Heat
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
#Latest Stories
  1. Sid Meier’s Railroads Coming to iOS, Android on April 5, Feral Interactive Working on Port
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  3. EV Startup Lucid to Lay Off 1,300 Workers to Cut Costs, Will Incur Up to $30 Million in Related Charges
  4. Meta, Google Defend Brazilian Law That Absolves Companies From Responsibility for Content Posted by Users
  5. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Protective Case Renders Leaked; Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Vivo X Flip Smartphone Listed on Google Play’s Supported Devices List: Report
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay Reveals New Abilities, Themed Switch OLED, and More
  8. Punjab and Haryana HC Uses ChatGPT in Bail Plea Hearing, Rejects Petition Filed by Accused
  9. Vivo T2 5G Series to Launch in April, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000: Report
  10. Elon Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of AI Systems More Powerful Than GPT-4, Cite Risks to Humanity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.