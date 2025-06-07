Technology News
English Edition
Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase and More: Major Announcements, Full Schedule and What to Expect

Summer Game Fest was livestreamed on June 6 and featured several big announcements, including the next Resident Evil.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 June 2025 11:30 IST
Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase and More: Major Announcements, Full Schedule and What to Expect

Photo Credit: Summer Game Fest

Resident Evil Requiem was announced at Summer Game Fest on June 6

Highlights
  • Summer Game Fest was broadcast on June 6
  • Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed on June 8
  • The next Resident Evil game is called Resident Evil Requiem
It's a week packed with video game announcements at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and a string of showcases from the likes of PlayStation, Xbox and other developers. Sony's State of Play broadcast took place on June 4 and brought plenty of announcements and updates on upcoming games, including the reveal of 007 First Light, IO Interactive's James Bond game. At IOI Showcase on June 6, the developer confirmed 007 First Light would get a gameplay deep dive later this summer.

Summer Game Fest 2025 was broadcast live on June 6 and featured several reveals and announcements. Resident Evil Requiem was officially revealed as the ninth mainline entry in the Resident Evil franchise; Dying Light: The Beast received a confirmed release date; and Capcom's Onimusha: Way of the Sword got a new trailer.

A host of other games showcase events are set to take place over the weekend, including the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, which will be followed by a direct presentation on The Outer Worlds 2. The PC Gaming Show, focussed on games coming to PC, will also be broadcast on Sunday. There are announcements and events scheduled throughout the weekend. Here's the full schedule for all gaming showcase event, plus all major announcements from last night's Summer Game Fest livestream:

Summer Game Fest

When: June 6 – 2 pm PT /5 pm ET (June 7, 2.30 am IST)

Major announcements:

Resident Evil Requiem revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – February 27, 2026)

Dying Light: The Beast release date confirmed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – August 22, 2025)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword new gameplay trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2026)

Mortal Shell 2 announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2026)

Project Century revealed as Stranger Than Heaven (release date and platforms unannounced)

Atomic Heart 2 announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)

Chronicles: Medieval announced (PC – Early Access 2026)

Day of the Devs

When: June 6 – 4 pm PT /7 pm ET (June 7, 4.30 am IST)

Major announcements:

Snap & Grab announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – Early 2026)

Big Walk gameplay trailer (PC – 2026)

Sword of the Sea trailer (PC, PS5 – August 19, 2025)

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School announced (PC – 2026)

Mixtape gameplay trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – coming soon)

Summer Game Fest Livestreams on June 7

Summer Game Fest continues Saturday with a variety of broadcasts dedicated to independent games and smaller developers from all around the world. Here's the full schedule:

  • Wholesome Direct 2025 (June 7 – 9 am PT /12 pm ET/ 9:30 pm IST)
  • Women-Led Games (June 7 – 10 am PT /1 pm ET/ 10.30 pm IST)
  • Latin American Games Showcase (June 7 – 11 am PT /2 pm ET/ 11.30 pm IST)
  • Southeast Asian Games Showcase (June 7 – 12 pm PT /3 pm ET/ June 8 – 12.30 am IST)
  • Green Games Showcase (June 7 – 1 pm PT /4 pm ET/ June 8 – 1.30 am IST)
  • Frosty Games Fest (June 7 – 4 pm PT /7 pm ET/ June 8 – 4.30 am IST)

Xbox Game Showcase

When: June 8 – 10 am PT / 1 pm ET/ 10:30 pm IST

What to Expect:

The annual Xbox Games Showcase returns on June 8. The showcase will bring updates and announcements on Microsoft's first-party games, alongside some third-party announcements. The Xbox parent has already announced an impressive slate of games, some of which were revealed at last year's Xbox Games Showcase. So, we can expect updates on some of those titles.

The showcase will likely feature an update on the Perfect Dark remake from The Initiative. The game received a first-look trailer at last year's Xbox Games Showcase. It could get a new trailer at the showcase on Sunday and perhaps even a launch window announcement. The Xbox Games Showcase will also likely bring an update on Gears of War: E-Day, which was revealed at last year's showcase.

We could get an announcement from Playground Games' Fable, which has been delayed to 2026. Other first-party studios like Arkane and Ninja theory could give a glimpse at their next projects.

It's unlikely, but the Xbox Game Showcase could also shed some light on the next Halo title from Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries). Bethesda, too, could turn up at the event, but expecting an announcement on The Elder Scrolls 6 would perhaps be wishful thinking.

The Xbox Games Showcase will immediately be followed by a direct presentation on Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2, where the studio will deep dive into the upcoming RPG, revealing new gameplay, details and developer insights. The Outer Worlds 2 is a sequel to Obsidian's 2019 action-RPG The Outer Worlds. It was revealed in 2021 at Xbox and Bethesda's E3 showcase.

PC Gaming Show

When: June 8 – 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET (June 9, 12:30 am IST)

Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere

When: June 8 – 7 pm PT /10 pm ET (June 9, 7:30 am IST)

Summer Game Fest – Black Voices in Gaming

When: June 9 – 9 am PT / 12 pm ET/ 9.30 pm IST)

Comments

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Google Chrome Gets 'Highest Ever' Speedometer Score; Company Reveals Optimisations Behind Improved Performance

