Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Last of Us Part I’s PC Port in Bad Technical Shape, Developer Investigating Performance Issues

The Last of Us Part I’s PC Port in Bad Technical Shape, Developer Investigating Performance Issues

Players have been reporting instances of the game crashing while building shaders.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 29 March 2023 11:07 IST
The Last of Us Part I’s PC Port in Bad Technical Shape, Developer Investigating Performance Issues

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part I vastly improves upon the visuals and gameplay seen in the original

Highlights
  • Developer Naughty Dog has promised performance patches to come
  • Crashes, stutters, and long loading times are common complaints
  • The Last of Us Part I is out now on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store

The Last of Us Part I was finally released on PC on Tuesday, March 28, and it's already getting bombarded with negative Steam reviews. At the time of writing, the game has a 33 percent positive rating, mainly owing to the broken state it was released in. Since its launch, there have been multiple reports in regard to performance issues, ranging from hard crashes, stuttering, poor optimisation, and long loading times. Developer Naughty Dog remade its 2013 magnum opus for the PS5 last year and originally planned on porting it to PC on March 3. However, it was then delayed to March 28, in light of ensuring that the game debuts in ‘the best shape possible'. Sadly, things don't seem to have gone according to plan.

In a tweet, Naughty Dog confirmed that it's ‘actively investigating' the issues. “We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches,” it reads. Prior to its launch, it seems that media outlets and content creators have not been provided with a press copy for The Last of Us Part I PC, which is quite unusual for Sony, as it has consistently sent review codes days — and sometimes, weeks in advance.

This time, developer Iron Galaxy was entrusted with the job of porting the game over to PC — the same group which was responsible for Batman: Arkham Knight's disappointing PC port back in 2015. While it did a decent enough job with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in 2022, TLOU's port seems to have been rushed out.

The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements and Features Revealed

Gadgets 360 can confirm player reports regarding the game's ‘Shader Building' process, which in addition to being time-consuming, was causing random freezes. The Last of Us Part I's PC settings lean more toward CPU usage leading to micro stutters, while the graphics memory easily maxes out at medium settings. Players have also been reporting game crashes while idling in the main menu as they wait for shaders to build, in addition to encountering loading screens during cutscenes in-game.

“Pre-purchased & pre-loaded. Launched it as soon as it was ready. Went to the settings. Turns out this game is eating up nearly 10GB of VRAM at 1440p max settings (game defaulted the settings to maximum),” a Steam user wrote. “I'm running an RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB VRAM, mind you. Never could get past the menu screen which always crashes when the game displays a notification at the bottom right corner that reads ‘BUILDING SHADERS'.”

Players on the Steam Deck have been reporting issues as well — claiming that shaders are taking at least an hour to build, whilst running at 30fps on measly Low–Medium graphics settings. Bear in mind, Steam only allows for two hours of play time, before which you can request a refund. Poor game optimisation has been a common issue for PC gamers lately — Gotham Knights and the more recently-released Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are great examples of that, running with micro stutters even at the lowest settings. Even Hogwarts Legacy on PC requires dedicated time to build shaders upon every launch, albeit the optimisation isn't as bad.

The Last of Us Part I is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. That said, I don't recommend that you purchase it until performance patches are released.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • On par with Part II, if not beyond
  • Centuries ahead of PS4 Pro version
  • Improved enemy AI behaviour
  • New Permadeath feature
  • Bad
  • Priced as a new PS5 game
  • No upgrade options for PS3, PS4 owners
  • No 4K at 60fps, or ray-tracing
  • No multiplayer
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part I review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the last of us, tlou, the last of us part 1, the last of us part i, the last of us part i pc, tlou pc, the last of us part i pc performance, the last of us part i pc performance issues, the last of us part i pc performance patch, the last of us part i pc release date, the last of us part i pc specs, naughty dog, iron galaxy, playstation 5, ps5, sony, pc, steam
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Gaming Laptops Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

The Last of Us Part I’s PC Port in Bad Technical Shape, Developer Investigating Performance Issues
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database: All Details
  2. Alibaba to Be Broken Up Into 6 Units as Founder Jack Ma Returns to China
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Moto G13 With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  6. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Check New Date
  7. Croma Collections Sale 2023: Top Deals on Electronics to Beat the Heat
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
#Latest Stories
  1. Sid Meier’s Railroads Coming to iOS, Android on April 5, Feral Interactive Working on Port
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  3. EV Startup Lucid to Lay Off 1,300 Workers to Cut Costs, Will Incur Up to $30 Million in Related Charges
  4. Meta, Google Defend Brazilian Law That Absolves Companies From Responsibility for Content Posted by Users
  5. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Protective Case Renders Leaked; Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Vivo X Flip Smartphone Listed on Google Play’s Supported Devices List: Report
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay Reveals New Abilities, Themed Switch OLED, and More
  8. Punjab and Haryana HC Uses ChatGPT in Bail Plea Hearing, Rejects Petition Filed by Accused
  9. Vivo T2 5G Series to Launch in April, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000: Report
  10. Elon Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of AI Systems More Powerful Than GPT-4, Cite Risks to Humanity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.