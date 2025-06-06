Microsoft recently introduced Copilot Shopping, an in-app product discovery and purchasing experience, for users. The Redmond-based tech giant's new artificial intelligence (AI) feature will be available on the Copilot app for mobile and web client, and it could be added to the desktop app (in AI PCs) as well. This AI-driven e-commerce experience will offer user-reviews about products, price comparisons across different platforms, and allow them to track the lowest possible prices. Additionally, Copilot Shopping also comes with native checkout capability, which lets users purchase items directly within the app.

Copilot Shopping Can Recommend Products to Users

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Microsoft Copilot detailed the new feature. Copilot Shopping follows the announcement of similar AI-powered shopping features from Google within Search, and OpenAI within ChatGPT. According to a TestingCatalog report, the company began testing the feature last month.

Your shopping sidekick has arrived. 🛍️ Smarter finds, better deals, and tailored picks—all in one place. pic.twitter.com/r1CMaccZSH — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) June 4, 2025

Copilot Shopping is designed as an end-to-end shopping assistant that helps users right from product discoverability to checkout, the company said during its 50th anniversary event, where it was first unveiled. It also offers price price alerts, suggestions based on prompts and follow-up queries, as well as curates lists of options that the user might find useful.

To use the feature, users can ask the AI chatbot about a particular product or ask for recommendations. Users can also make complex queries such as, “I've just started running as a hobby. What are some accessories I should have?” Once a query has been made, Copilot will curate a list of products that could be relevant to the user. These are shown as interactive visual cards.

Users will also be shown reviews from users, pros and cons, and a short summary explaining the technical details and who might benefit from the product. When the user picks a product they like, Copilot will show multiple online stores which are selling it, along with the price. One can directly go to checkout after selecting the lowest priced option, however, if the price is not to the liking, they can also begin price tracking.

With price tracking, Microsoft shows the range of price the product has been selling for recently. By selecting a horizontal slider, users can select a preferred price, and Copilot will send a notification when the product sells at that price. At this point, buyers can directly make payment and purchase it from within the app.