Microsoft Testing Feature to Let Users Transfer Images Directly From Phone to Office Documents: Report

Microsoft's image transfer feature could help ease the process of moving images from a smartphone to a Windows PC.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 November 2022 18:56 IST
The Redmond company hiked prices of Office 365 and Microsoft 365 for non-profit customers

Highlights
  • Microsoft Office Insiders can test the new image importing feature
  • Only users who have linked their phone to their PC can use the feature
  • Microsoft is set to rebrand its Office services later this month

Microsoft has reportedly rolled out a feature to Office Insiders — its testing program with early access to new Microsoft Office features and updates — that allows a user to insert images from their Android phone directly to Microsoft Word or PowerPoint on the Web. The feature is aimed at easing the process of transferring images from a smartphone to a computer while working on a document or a presentation. Later this month Microsoft is expected to remove its 'Office' branding from the Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and other applications ahead of the company's plan to rebrand its Office services to Microsoft 365. Back in September, Microsoft had also increased the prices of Office 365 and Microsoft 365 for non-profit customers around the world.

According to a recent report by The Verge, Microsoft is making the process of transferring images from Android smartphones to a Windows PC easier for Office Insiders, testers who have early access to features before they are rolled out to other users. Users who have linked their smartphone to their PC can select images from their smartphones by opening a PowerPoint or Word document on the Web, and selecting Insert > Pictures > Mobile Device.

If your handset is not yet linked to your PC, you will have to download or update the Phone Link app from the Microsoft Store on your PC, then download the Link to Windows app from the Google Play store to connect your phone to your computer or laptop.

As mentioned earlier, a report in October had also indicated that Microsoft is removing its 'Office' branding from Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and other applications. Microsoft's Office applications are currently accessible to users at Office.com. However, Microsoft's branding change is set to take place this month, switching the link for the services to Microsoft365.com.

As part of the rebranding, Microsoft is also introducing a six-sided logo replacing the current square one. The changes will come to effect starting this month, while the rebranded Office app for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android will be available in January.

Earlier this year, the Redmond company hiked prices of Office 365 and Microsoft 365 for non-profit customers around the globe. Despite the increase, Microsoft said that it would continue to provide non-profits with discounts of up to 75 percent on many other Microsoft 365 products.

