Technology News
loading

AMD Snatches More of Intel's Data Centre Market Share to Help Cushion PC Slowdown

AMD lost market share to Intel in the PC segment, which is reeling from a downturn after its pandemic boom.

By Reuters |  Updated: 2 November 2022 18:49 IST
AMD Snatches More of Intel's Data Centre Market Share to Help Cushion PC Slowdown

AMD expects the PC market will decline by another 10 percent in 2023

Highlights
  • AMD's 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales is below estimates
  • Competitor Intel's rolling collapse provided holding ground
  • AMD's next-gen server CPUs are expected to outperform Intel’s lineup

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) snatched more share in the lucrative data centre market from rival Intel in the third quarter, drawing praise from analysts and sparking a near 5 percent jump in its stock on Wednesday. The company's continued expansion into server processors helped it cushion a deepening slump in the personal computer market, which makes up nearly a third of its revenue. "(AMD) is delivering on their datacentre story, and Intel's rolling collapse has removed some of the constraints on the narrative," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a note.

Santa Clara, California-based AMD's forecast for a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales while below analysts' estimates also contrasted with expected declines at Intel and Nvidia.

"We expect AMD's share gains to continue, as the company's upcoming, next-generation server CPUs are expected to outperform Intel's lineup across price/performance metrics," YipitData analyst Nathaniel Harmon said.

But growth is slowing even in the data centre business, echoing remarks from US tech giants Amazon.com and Microsoft that decades-high inflation and weak consumer demand were taking a toll on cloud and datacentre spending.

The PC industry, reeling from a downturn after its pandemic boom, pressured AMD's earnings and the company also lost market share there to Intel.

A recovery in the business seems distant, with Chief Executive Lisa Su saying that AMD expects the PC market will decline by another 10 percent in 2023.

Some analysts, however, said the company was undershipping products even in a weak market and could see some upside next year.

"The team is significantly undershipping to PC consumption to help flush channel inventories, which should help client revenues to start to inflect to the upside," according to J.P. Morgan analysts.

AMD's shares were trading at $62.38 (roughly Rs. 5,200) before the bell. They have lost more than half their market value this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Intel
Microsoft President Says Businesses Must Train Employees on Sustainability to Meet Climate Change Pledges

Related Stories

AMD Snatches More of Intel's Data Centre Market Share to Help Cushion PC Slowdown
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  2. CBDC Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company, CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
  2. Tinder's Paying Users Increase by 7 Percent as Match Forecasts Flat Q4 Revenue Amid Weak Economy
  3. Central Bank Digital Currency Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  4. Deribit Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange Hot Wallets Hacked for $28 Million, Withdrawals Halted: Details
  5. Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
  6. Airtel 5G Users Cross 1 Million Mark Less Than a Month After 5G Rollout: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report
  8. New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
  9. Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
  10. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.