Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G Unveiled With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPU: Price, Specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G comes with a dynamic antenna system with six strategically placed antennas.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 13:14 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G Unveiled With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPU: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Surface Laptop 5G is offered in Black and Platinum colour options

Highlights
  • The laptop features a 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display
  • It comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor Series 2 and AI Boost NPU
  • Microsoft has equipped the laptop with 5G capabilities via six antennas
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G was announced for the global markets on Tuesday. It arrives as the 5G capable variant of the Surface Laptop 7 for Business that was launched earlier this year, albeit with some changes to the internal components to integrate the networking features. As per the Redmond-based tech giant, the Surface Laptop 5G is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 CPU and can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM. The laptop ships with 256GB of onboard SSD storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G Price, Availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G price starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000) in the US. This variant comes with Wi-Fi  and 5G connectivity, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard SSD storage. It is also offered in a 32GB RAM variant that costs $2,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,81,000).

Microsoft also offers an optional 15-inch screen model with smart card reader and 5G but buyers will have to contact Microsoft's sales teams for details about the pricing and variants.

It is available in Black and Platinum colour options and up for pre-order. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G will go on sale starting August 26.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G Features, Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G sports a 13.8-inch (2,304 x 1,536 pixels) PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with 201ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness. The screen is said to have Dolby Vision IQ support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powering the laptop is an Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 processor, coupled with Intel Arc Graphics. It is paired with an Intel AI Boost NPU that is claimed to deliver up to 40 tera operations per second (TOPS) of artificial intelligence (AI) performance. It ships with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro and since this is a Copilot+ PC, it comes with a dedicated Copilot key.

For security, it has a TPM 2.0 chip and BitLocker support. Additionally, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G comes with Microsoft Pluton technology and Windows Hello support for biometric authentication. There is also an integrated smart card reader.

Microsoft has equipped the laptop with a 1080p Full HD camera with Windows Studio support. It has dual studio microphones and OmniSonic speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

Connectivity options on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G include two USB 4.0 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and 5G (nano SIM/ e-SIM).

The laptop measures 301 x 220 x 17.8mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 1.39kg. It packs a 54Wh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 12 hours of active web usage on a single charge.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
