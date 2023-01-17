Technology News

Rapido Moves Supreme Court Against Bombay HC Order to Stop Operations in Maharashtra

The Bombay HC had directed Rapido to stop operations in Maharashtra immediately as it did not have a license to operate bike, taxi, or rickshaw services.

By ANI | Updated: 17 January 2023 17:49 IST
Rapido Moves Supreme Court Against Bombay HC Order to Stop Operations in Maharashtra

Photo Credit: Rapido

High Court pulled up a Rapido for operating without procuring a licence from the Maharashtra government

Highlights
  • Rapido was to close down all its services till January 20
  • Rapido is yet to receive a licence to operate from Maharashtra government
  • The High Court directed Rapido to suspend the services immediately

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 23 plea of Rapido, the bike taxi and auto aggregator, challenging the Bombay High Court order which directed it to stop operation in Maharashtra immediately as it does not have a license to operate bike taxi or rickshaw services.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to list the matter for Monday after it was mentioned before it.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter for urgent hearing and said the company has thousands of employees.

The Bombay High Court last week directed Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates bike taxi aggregator Rapido, to shut operations immediately as the startup is yet to receive a licence to operate from the Maharashtra government. Accordingly, the bike taxi aggregator Rapido was to close down all its services till January 20.

The High Court pulled up a Pune-based bike taxi aggregator for operating without procuring a licence from the Maharashtra government and directed it to suspend the services immediately.

Roppen Transportation moved the High Court against a communication issued to it by the Maharashtra government on December 29, 2022, refusing to grant them a bike taxi aggregator licence.

The government cited the reason that there was no state policy on licensing of bike taxis and there was no fare structure policy.

The State government has told the High Court that a committee has been set up to explore the formulation of guidelines for bike taxis in the State.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rapido, Bike Taxi Service, Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Rapido Moves Supreme Court Against Bombay HC Order to Stop Operations in Maharashtra
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  3. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Live Images Showcase Design, Camera Details
  7. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  8. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  9. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Launched in Global Markets, Check Price
  10. OnePlus 11R Could Launch in India Soon, Moniker Spotted on Official Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Metaverse Will Reach Industrial Ecosystems Before Consumers: World Economic Forum
  2. Rapido Moves Supreme Court Against Bombay HC Order to Stop Operations in Maharashtra
  3. WhatsApp Working on Notification Shortcut to Block Senders With a Single Tap on Android: Report
  4. Binance Launches Off-Exchange Cold Storage Solution ‘Binance Mirror’ for Crypto Investors as Hacks Intensify
  5. Amazon Could Drop The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson After Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle: Report
  6. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Phased Manner in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota: All Details
  8. Netflix’s Class Pits Poor Scholarship Students Against the Elite in an Exclusive High School: Trailer and Release Date Announced
  9. Netflix App for iPhone Gets a Refreshed User Interface With Added Animations and Haptics: All Details
  10. Assam Likely to Be First State to Achieve 100 Percent Electric Three-Wheeler Sales by 2025, US Study Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.