Technology News
English Edition

Disney to Stop Using Salesforce-Owned Slack After Hack Exposed Company Data: Report

Disney's CFO Hugh Johnston reportedly said most of the company's businesses would stop using the messaging service later this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 September 2024 18:00 IST
Disney to Stop Using Salesforce-Owned Slack After Hack Exposed Company Data: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Many teams have already started transitioning away from Slack

Highlights
  • Hacking group NullBulge had published data from Disney Slack channels
  • The data spans more than 44 million messages from firm's Slack workplace
  • Most of Disney will stop using the service later this year
Advertisement

Walt Disney plans to transition away from its use of Slack as a companywide workplace collaboration system, after a hacking entity leaked online more than a terabyte of company data, according to a report in the Status media newsletter.

Disney's CFO Hugh Johnston said most of the media and entertainment company's businesses would stop using the service later this year, the report said.

Many teams have already started transitioning to streamlined enterprise-wide collaboration tools, according to the report.

Disney and Salesforce's Slack did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Hacking group NullBulge had published data from thousands of Slack channels at the entertainment giant, including computer code and details about unreleased projects, the Wall Street Journal reported in July.

The data spans more than 44 million messages from Disney's Slack workplace communications tool, WSJ reported earlier this month.

The company had said in August it was investigating an unauthorized release of over a terabyte of data from one of its communication systems.

NullBulge compromises software supply chains by exploiting code on GitHub and Hugging Face, collaborative coding platforms, and tricks users into downloading malicious files, as per SentinelOne's threat intelligence and malware analysis team.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Walt Disney, Disney, Salesforce, Slack, Hack
Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 60,000; Amazon Offers Lower Price Ahead of Sale

Related Stories

Disney to Stop Using Salesforce-Owned Slack After Hack Exposed Company Data: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Launch With Up to 24GB of RAM, Higher Price Tag
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: iPhone 13, Galaxy S23 Ultra Discounted
  3. iPhone 16 Series Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  4. Vivo V40e India Launch Scheduled for Next Week; to Get 5,500mAh Battery
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Kickstarter Deals on These Phones Go Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s macOS Sequoia Update Reportedly Causing Issues With Multiple Security Tools
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Discounts on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Revealed
  3. iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities
  4. Google Chrome Passkey Support Gets an Improvement Allowing Users to Sync Across Devices
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Deals on Poco F6 5G, Poco X6 Pro 5G and More Poco Phones Revealed
  6. Disney to Stop Using Salesforce-Owned Slack After Hack Exposed Company Data: Report
  7. Huawei Watch D2 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, 24-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 60,000; Amazon Offers Lower Price Ahead of Sale
  9. Social Media Users Lack Control Over Data Used by AI, US FTC Says
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Kickstarter Deals on OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Other Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »