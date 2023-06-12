Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Uber, Ola Suffer a Blow as Supreme Court Revives Ban on Bike Taxis in Delhi

Uber, Ola Suffer a Blow as Supreme Court Revives Ban on Bike Taxis in Delhi

The Supreme Court was hearing two separate petitions by the AAP government challenging the May 26 order of the High Court.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 12 June 2023 16:28 IST
Uber, Ola Suffer a Blow as Supreme Court Revives Ban on Bike Taxis in Delhi

Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 advocates for phase-wise transition to EVs

Highlights
  • The bench also recorded the Delhi government counsel's submission
  • The top court had sought a response from the Central government
  • Back in May, Delhi government approved Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court order by which it had essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal granted liberty to the two aggregators to request urgent hearing of their plea by the Delhi HC.

The bench, which stayed the May 26 order of the High Court, also recorded the Delhi government counsel's submission the final policy will be notified before July-end.

The top court was hearing two separate petitions by the AAP government challenging the May 26 order of the High Court asking it not to take any coercive action against the bike-taxi aggregators until the final policy was notified.

The top court had in the last week sought a response from the Central government on both the pleas of Delhi government. 

Back in May, the Delhi government approved Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 to regulate cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the national capital. Some of the key highlights of the policy are mandatory panic buttons in taxis, integration with emergency number '112', and phase-wise transition to EVs.

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 will be applicable to any individual or entity that operates, on-boards or manages a fleet of motor vehicles through digital or electronic means or any other means to ferry passengers or connect a driver offering to deliver or pick up a product, courier, package or parcel with a seller, e-commerce entity or consignor.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Delhi, Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023, EV, Uber, Ola, Rapido
Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Debut, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details

Related Stories

Uber, Ola Suffer a Blow as Supreme Court Revives Ban on Bike Taxis in Delhi
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Average Selling Price Could Rise to $925: Here's Why
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Could Be Powered by This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked: See Here
  4. COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients' Personal Data Reportedly Leaked via Telegram
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Slashed: Check New Price
  6. Uber, Ola Suffer a Blow as Supreme Court Revives Ban on Bike Taxis in Delhi
  7. Xiaomi Pad 5 Gets Rs. 1,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  8. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
  9. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. NoiseFit Vortex Smartwatch With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber, Ola Suffer a Blow as Supreme Court Revives Ban on Bike Taxis in Delhi
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Debut, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details
  3. VC Firm Andreessen Horowitz to Enter UK’s ‘Predictable’ Crypto Climate Amid SEC’s Rising Pressure in US
  4. COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients' Personal Data Leaked in Alleged Data Breach via Telegram, Centre Probing: Reports
  5. Former Samsung Executive Indicted Over Alleged Company Data Theft to Build Chip Factory in China
  6. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update Lets Users Switch Galaxy Watch Between Phones Without a Reset: Report
  7. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says 'Optimistic' on Global AI Coordination
  8. iPhone 15 Series Average Selling Price Will Rise to $925, 250 Million Older Models Awaiting Upgrade: Dan Ives
  9. Xiaomi Pad 5 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 1,000 Ahead of Pad 6 Launch: All Details
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Complete Camera Specifications Leak Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.