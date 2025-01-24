Technology News
English Edition

Uber Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Pricing in India

Uber is locked in a fierce battle with SoftBank-backed Ola, rival Rapido, as well as all-electric ride-hailing app BluSmart in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 January 2025 13:42 IST
Uber Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Pricing in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Joshi said differential pricing an "unfair trade practice" as a "blatant disregard" to consumer rights

Highlights
  • CCPA has sent notices to Uber, Ola seeking details on fare pricing
  • Uber, Ola are being called out for varying prices on iPhone, Android
  • Uber has said it will work with the CCPA to clear misunderstanding
Advertisement

Uber said it does not set ride prices based on a user's phone model, shortly after an Indian government body alleged that the ride-hailing giant and its domestic rival Ola use differential pricing for Android and Apple phones.

India's consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on X on Thursday that the Central Consumer Protection Agency (CCPA) had sent notices to the companies over the alleged price disparity or "differential pricing".

An Uber spokesperson told Reuters, "We do not set prices based on a rider's phone manufacturer. We look forward to working with the Central Consumer Protection Authority to clear up any misunderstanding."

There have been several reports by local media and user complaints on social media that iPhone users were charged higher prices for the same ride than those using phones that ran on Android operating systems.

Joshi said he would direct the CCPA to also look into differential pricing strategies used by other sectors, including food delivery and online ticketing portals.

Ola, Google and Apple did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Uber is locked in a fierce battle with SoftBank-backed Ola, rival Rapido, as well as all-electric ride-hailing app BluSmart in India, one of the company's biggest markets outside the United States and Canada.

Joshi last month termed differential pricing an "unfair trade practice" that is a "blatant disregard" to consumer rights.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Uber, iPhone, Android, Ola, Rapido, CCPA, India, Pricing
Android 16 Beta 1 Rolled Out for Google Pixel Phones: Features, Compatible Models
EA Revises Revenue Forecast After EA Sports FC 25, Dragon Age: The Veilguard Sales Disappoint

Related Stories

Uber Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Pricing in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
  7. iQOO 14 Series Could Include a 'Pro' Model Next Year, Suggests Tipster
  8. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  9. Qualcomm Confirms Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Supports Satellite Connectivity
  10. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Comet C/2024 G3 May Be Breaking Apart After Close Solar Encounter
  2. Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. Acer Aspire 3 (2025) With Intel Celeron N4500 Chipset and 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OpenAI Releases Operator AI Agent in Preview, Can Independently Perform Tasks on the Web
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Comes With Satellite Connectivity, Qualcomm Confirms
  6. LG S95TR, S90T Soundbars With Dolby Atmos and AI Room Calibration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Singapore Court Approves WazirX’s Financial Restructuring Plan, Creditors to Vote Next
  8. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed; to Pack 6,400mAh Battery, and More
  9. EA Revises Revenue Forecast After EA Sports FC 25, Dragon Age: The Veilguard Sales Disappoint
  10. Uber Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Pricing in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »