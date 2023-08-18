Technology News

RBI Launches 'UDGAM' Web Portal to Access Details of Unclaimed Deposit

Presently unclaimed deposits from seven banks including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, among others, are available on the portal.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 August 2023 14:29 IST
RBI Launches 'UDGAM' Web Portal to Access Details of Unclaimed Deposit

Photo Credit: RBI UDGAM

UDGAM is launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Highlights
  • ReBIT, IFTAS and participating banks have collaborated to develop UDGAM
  • There were about Rs 35,000 crore unclaimed deposits as of February 2023
  • SBI tops the chart of unclaimed deposits

The Reserve Bank on Thursday launched a centralised web portal UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits - Gateway to Access information) to help people search and claim unclaimed deposits. The portal, launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has been developed by the central bank to help the public to facilitate and make it easier for them to search their unclaimed deposits across multiple banks in one place.

Presently unclaimed deposits from seven banks -- State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, South Indian Bank, DBS Bank India, and Citibank -- are available on the portal.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the development of a centralised web portal for searching unclaimed deposits as part of the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated April 6, 2023. Given the increasing trend in the number of unclaimed deposits, the RBI has been undertaking public awareness campaigns from time to time to sensitise the public on this matter, the central bank said in a statement.

Through these initiatives, the RBI has been encouraging members of the public to identify and approach their respective banks for claiming unclaimed deposits, it added.The launch of the web portal will aid users to identify their unclaimed deposits/ accounts and enable them to either claim the deposit amount or make their deposit accounts operative at their respective banks.

Reserve Bank Information Technology (ReBIT), Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services (IFTAS) and participating banks have collaborated on developing the portal.

To begin with, users would be able to access the details of their unclaimed deposits in respect of seven banks presently available on the portal. The search facility for remaining banks on the portal would be made available in a phased manner by October 15, 2023, it noted.

About Rs. 35,000 crore unclaimed deposits as of February 2023 were transferred to the RBI by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits, which were not operated for 10 years or more. State Bank of India (SBI) tops the chart of unclaimed deposits worth Rs. 8,086 crore, followed by Punjab National Bank Rs. 5,340 crore, Canara Bank Rs. 4,558 crore, and Bank of Baroda Rs. 3,904 crore.

The deposits remaining unclaimed for 10 years in a bank are transferred to the 'Depositor Education and Awareness' (DEA) Fund maintained by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Depositors' protection being an overarching objective, the RBI has been taking various measures to ensure that newer deposits do not turn unclaimed and existing unclaimed deposits are returned to the rightful owners or beneficiaries after following due procedure.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI, Udgam portal
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander to Undergo Deboosting Manoeuvre: Details

Related Stories

RBI Launches 'UDGAM' Web Portal to Access Details of Unclaimed Deposit
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Offer Faster Charging at This Rate
  2. Vivo V29e Camera Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao-Led Guns & Gulaabs Streams Today on Netflix
  4. You Can Now Share 'HD' Photos on WhatsApp: Here's How it Works
  5. Vivo Y78+ (T1) Edition With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  6. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  7. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  9. Margot Robbie-Led Barbie Is Getting a Digital Release in September
  10. Realme GT 5 Confirmed to Debut With Up to 24GB RAM: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastercard Launches CBDC Partner Program for Discussions on Digital Currencies Among Crypto Players: Details
  2. Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera With Variable Aperture, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens
  3. RBI Launches 'UDGAM' Web Portal to Access Details of Unclaimed Deposit
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Reportedly Being Tested; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out HD Photo Sharing Feature to All Users: How it Works
  6. Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander to Undergo Deboosting Manoeuvre: Details
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Gameplay Reveal Trailer Showcases Sandbox-Like Campaign, 'No Russian' Mission
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. Bitcoin Sinks to $26,000 Mark First Time Since June, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses
  10. Vivo Y78+ (T1) Edition With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.