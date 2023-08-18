Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is reportedly being tested. The next foldable from Samsung is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, released last month at the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The anticipated clamshell foldable is expected to get a significant camera upgrade. The Flip 5 was recently launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover panel.

A Galaxy Club report suggests that Samsung is testing the purported Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. If true, it will be a significant upgrade over the dual 12-megapixel rear sensors of the recently-launched Galaxy Z Flip 5. The report added that the Flip 6 carries the codenamed B6, while the Fold 6 is codenamed Q6.

The Galaxy Flip 6 is expected to launch in 2024 since Flip 5 was released in July this year. Usually, the South Korean tech giant takes a year between the release of two consecutive lineups. For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in July 2022. It is best to take the current leaks and rumours with a pinch of salt since it is too early for anything to be officially confirmed.

Notably the Galaxy Z Flip 5 went on sale in India starting Friday, August 18. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer screen.

Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 on top. Alongside its dual rear cameras, the clamshell foldable is equipped with a 10-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Packing a 3,700mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. Offered in Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow colour options, the phone starts at Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant and lists the 8GB + 512GB variant at Rs. 1,09,999.

