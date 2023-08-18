Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Reportedly Being Tested; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch in 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 August 2023 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main display
  • The phone is equipped with two 12-megapixel rear cameras
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is reportedly being tested. The next foldable from Samsung is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, released last month at the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The anticipated clamshell foldable is expected to get a significant camera upgrade. The Flip 5 was recently launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover panel.

A Galaxy Club report suggests that Samsung is testing the purported Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. If true, it will be a significant upgrade over the dual 12-megapixel rear sensors of the recently-launched Galaxy Z Flip 5. The report added that the Flip 6 carries the codenamed B6, while the Fold 6 is codenamed Q6.

The Galaxy Flip 6 is expected to launch in 2024 since Flip 5 was released in July this year. Usually, the South Korean tech giant takes a year between the release of two consecutive lineups. For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in July 2022. It is best to take the current leaks and rumours with a pinch of salt since it is too early for anything to be officially confirmed.

Notably the Galaxy Z Flip 5 went on sale in India starting Friday, August 18. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer screen.

Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 on top. Alongside its dual rear cameras, the clamshell foldable is equipped with a 10-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Packing a 3,700mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. Offered in Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow colour options, the phone starts at Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant and lists the 8GB + 512GB variant at Rs. 1,09,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera With Variable Aperture, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens
RBI Launches UDGAM Web Portal to Access Details of Unclaimed Deposits

