Technology News
English Edition

RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report

RBI could enable quicker and more cost-efficient transactions using blockchain-backed deposits.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 18:59 IST
RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Erling Løken Andersen

RBI’s pilot may extend tokenisation to commercial papers, exploring blockchain beyond deposits

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • RBI begins pilot for blockchain-backed deposit tokenisation
  • Wholesale CBDC ensures integrity and central bank backing
  • Tokenisation may include commercial papers and market instruments
Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to begin a pilot on deposit tokenisation this week, exploring how blockchain-based digitally backed deposits can enhance efficiency, security, and transparency in financial transactions. According to a report citing Chief General Manager Suvendu Pati, the exercise will use the wholesale segment of the RBI's central bank digital currency (CBDC) as the underlying layer, with a few partner banks participating. The project aims to test how tokenised deposits can function within regulated financial markets. 

Decision Aims to Modernise Banking Systems With Blockchain Technology

At an event in Mumbai, Pati told Reuters that regulatory integrity will remain central to the initiative. “From a regulatory standpoint for tokenisation of an underlying asset, we believe integrity and enforceability have to be established,” he said, adding that strong regulatory security measures can help in reducing risks associated with tokenisation. 

This initiative will also explore potential use cases that go beyond deposits. The RBI's Chief General Manager also indicated that to increase the scope of blockchain application in the financial systems, the central bank is considering tokenising the money market instruments, including commercial papers. Through these tokenised instruments, regulators hope to improve settlement efficiency and reduce systemic risks. 

The government had previously launched a wholesale CBDC pilot in 2022 to facilitate the settlement of government securities market transactions. A retail CBDC pilot (e₹-R) was rolled out on December 1 2022, targeting person-to-merchant (P2M) and person-to-person (P2P) transactions in select cities. 

By March 2024, Retail CBDC usage had increased substantially, with outstanding retail CBDC rising from around Rs. 5.3 crore to Rs. 234 crore, which means the digital asset saw a 39-fold increase within a year.

Deposit tokenisations are being explored by regulators and financial institutions as a method to modernise banking infrastructures on a global scale. By combining blockchain innovations and regulatory backing, this move represents another step in the central bank's broader digital strategy. The outcome of this experiment will pave the way for how tokenised financial assets are integrated into our mainstream markets. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: RBI, Crypto, Crypto in India, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9

Related Stories

RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  3. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
  4. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Design Leaked, Could Sport a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  5. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India : See Price, Features
  7. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 for iPhone With These New Features
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Feature These Displays, Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »