UN Chief Backs Creation of International AI Watchdog Body Like Nuclear Agency

The UN chief plans to start work by the end of the year on a high-level AI advisory body to regularly review AI governance arrangements.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 June 2023 13:29 IST
UN Chief Backs Creation of International AI Watchdog Body Like Nuclear Agency

Photo Credit: Reuters

AI has become a focus of concern over its ability to create deepfake pictures

  • ChatGPT became the fastest growing app of all time
  • UN Secretary-General announced plans to work on AI advisory body
  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also supported the idea

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Generative AI technology that can spin authoritative prose from text prompts has captivated the public since ChatGPT launched six months ago and became the fastest-growing app of all time. AI has also become a focus of concern over its ability to create deepfake pictures and other misinformation.

"Alarm bells over the latest form of artificial intelligence – generative AI – are deafening. And they are loudest from the developers who designed it," Guterres told reporters. "We must take those warnings seriously."

He has announced plans to start work by the end of the year on a high-level AI advisory body to regularly review AI governance arrangements and offer recommendations on how they can align with human rights, the rule of law and common good.

But on Monday he added: "I would be favorable to the idea that we could have an artificial intelligence agency ... inspired by what the international agency of atomic energy is today."

Guterres said such a model could be "very interesting" but noted that "only member states can create it, not the Secretariat of the United Nations". The Vienna-based IAEA was created in 1957 and promotes the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies while watching for possible violations of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It has 176 member states.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: AI, ChatGPT
