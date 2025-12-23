Technology News
English Edition

Robotic Arm Achieves 1,000 Tasks in a Day Through Innovative Imitation Learning

A robotic arm successfully learnt 1,000 manipulation tasks in one day using a new efficient learning method.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2025 22:57 IST
Robotic Arm Achieves 1,000 Tasks in a Day Through Innovative Imitation Learning

Photo Credit: Kamil Dreczkowski and Pietro Vitiello

The robotic arm completes 1,000 tasks in a day using the MT3 imitation learning approach

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A robotic arm completes 1,000 tasks in 24 hours
  • MT3 imitation learning method improves efficiency
  • Only one demonstration per task is needed
Advertisement

Scientists at Imperial College London have taught a robotic arm to complete 1,000 individual tasks, including using tools and lifting multiple objects in a single day, by training it for eight hours. By employing a novel imitation learning method, MT3 (multi-task trajectory transfer), we can enable the Sawyer robot to acquire any task and perform it from only one single demonstration, without the need for a large amount of training data. The approach combines trajectory decomposition with retrieval-based generalisation, enabling the robot to apply demonstrations to new objects and tasks. This advance could revolutionise how robots learn and perform multiple tasks efficiently.

New MT3 System Enables Robots to Learn Tasks from Single Demonstrations with High Accuracy and Adaptability

As per a report in Science Robotics, MT3 enables the robot to decouple each task into alignment and interaction phases and to re-select the most related demonstration from memory according to task description and environmental perception. This method guarantees correct behaviour without error, which makes the actions of a robot more explicable and trustworthy than traditional black-box deep learning.

The robot arm was able to learn new tasks from a single demonstration through motion adaptation via pose estimation and planning, resulting in an efficient, reliable pick‐and‐place of different objects.

MT3 Enables Data-Efficient, Interpretable Robot Learning, Paving the Way for Versatile Real-World Applications

This work shows that large-scale robot learning of complex tasks is achievable with neither huge datasets nor large neural networks. Researchers note that MT3 is a data-efficient and interpretable way to generalize within-class policies in comparison to behavioral cloning, allowing robots to deal with very diverse sets of skills with limited human provision.

Still more improvements in the future will allow robots to adjust trajectories for unseen objects, shortening training times and resources needed, and enabling flexible, effective real-world robotic systems.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: robotics, imitation learning, robotic arm, multi-task learning, Sawyer robot, AI robotics, robot manipulation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best IEMs Under Rs 5,000: KZ Vader, 7Hz x Crinacle Zero 2 and More

Related Stories

Robotic Arm Achieves 1,000 Tasks in a Day Through Innovative Imitation Learning
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  2. Battle of the Nerds: Godfather of AI, Google DeepMind Chief Argue Over AGI
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details and Realme Buds Air Launch Date Revealed
  5. Inside the OPPO Find X9 Series: A Smarter Approach to Battery Life
  6. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today
  7. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Loses Indie Game Awards Honour Over Gen AI Use
  8. Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  9. Here Are the Best Tablets Available in India for Streaming
  10. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 May Launch With These Notable Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Delivers First Full-Sky Map, Unlocking Cosmic Secrets
  2. Robotic Arm Achieves 1,000 Tasks in a Day Through Innovative Imitation Learning
  3. Ponies OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson starrer web series online
  4. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  5. Paramount's New Offer for Warner Bros. Is Not Sufficient, Major Investor Says
  6. HMD Pulse 2 Specifications Leaked; Could Launch With 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. WhatsApp Begins Testing Support for Viewing Connected Peripherals
  8. OpenAI Tipped to Add Skills Feature to ChatGPT, Could Be Available as Slash Commands
  9. Is AGI Possible? Godfather of AI and Google DeepMind Chief Caught in War of Words on Social Media
  10. Honor Win Series Camera Specifications Tipped Days Ahead of China Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »