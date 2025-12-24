Technology News
English Edition
  Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details

Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details

The Google One and Google AI Pro annual plan offers are only available to new subscribers in select regions.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 December 2025 12:33 IST
Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details

Photo Credit: Google

The Gemini subscription also brings access to Nano Banana Pro and Veo 3.1 Fast

Highlights
  • The offer is not available in India
  • The plan auto-renews after the duration of the offer
  • Google AI Pro offers higher rate limits to the Gemini 3 Pro AI model
Google, on Wednesday, announced a new offer for eligible users that slashes the price of the Google AI Pro annual plan by 50 percent. It is a limited-time offer, and there are caveats as to who can avail the benefits and who cannot, but with the new pricing, the Mountain View-based tech giant is letting individuals access its full suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features with higher rate limits without it weighing too heavily on the wallet. Additionally, a report claims that a similar discount is being offered on Google One's annual plans as well.

Google One, Google AI Pro Plans Cheaper by 50 Percent

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Gemini announced a 50 percent flat discount on the annual Google AI Pro plan. The offer is only available to new subscribers, meaning they should not have purchased the plan previously from that Google account. Additionally, the discount is only available in select regions. It is available in the US, but Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to confirm it in India. Further, the offer is only valid till January 15.

So, for a new subscriber in the US, the 12-month Google AI Pro plan, which is usually priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,950) for the first year, is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,000). After the offer period, the next year will be charged at $239.88. Do note that the subscription auto-renews after the duration of the offer, so users who do not wish to continue should either turn off auto-pay or disable the mandate.

With the Google AI Pro subscription, users will get higher access to the Gemini 3 Pro AI model, Nano Banana Pro, Deep Research, Veo 3.1 Fast for video generation, as well as access to the Gemini chatbot across the company's Workspace products. Users will also enjoy 2TB of cloud storage across Drive, Photos, and Gmail.

Separately, a 9to5Google report stated that Google One is also running a similar offer where new subscribers can get a 50 percent discount on the annual plans. The terms and conditions are the same as the Gemini plan. With this change, the Basic 100GB plan will cost users $9.99 (roughly Rs. 900) for 12 months instead of $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800). Similarly, the Premium 2TB plan, which typically charges $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for a year, is currently available for $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,490).

Comments

Further reading: Google One, Google AI Pro, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube

Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details
