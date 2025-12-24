Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?

Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?

Several reports had claimed that Microsoft was switching its code base from C++ to Rust using AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 December 2025 13:56 IST
Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Microsoft executive also highlighted that Rust is not an endpoint for the company

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft executive has now clarified that Windows will not be rewritten
  • He added that he is focused on a research project to develop new tech
  • This tech will help Microsoft migrate from one coding language to another
Advertisement

Microsoft's Distinguished Engineer, Galen Hunt, made a post earlier this week about a new opening for an engineer who would be tasked with building migratory technology to shift the company's code base from C++ to Rust. The post mentioned, “Our strategy is to combine AI and Algorithms to rewrite Microsoft's largest codebases.” Following this, several publications reported that the Redmond-based tech giant is planning to replace Windows' code base using artificial intelligence (AI). But this is not true, and the executive has now clarified what he meant.

Microsoft's Shift From C++ to Rust: What Is Being Said?

Based on the four-day-old post, many publications began reporting that by 2030, Microsoft will switch its entire code base from C++ to Rust. Many headlines also claimed that Windows will be rewritten using AI tools, likely due to the phrasing of Hunt's post about combining AI and algorithms.

The news caught the attention of many due to two main reasons. Shifting from C++ to Rust is a major development. Changing the code base also impacts many aspects of the frontend, and while Microsoft will try to keep the experience as close to current as possible, some things will work differently. But the bigger highlight was the implication that the company's operating system will have AI-generated code.

Since many are still sceptical about AI's efficiency in writing code, the announcement was met with understandable concerns. However, this also indicates that if Microsoft is confident enough to have AI write code for its major products, it might lay off more employees in the near future.

Fact Check: What Is Microsoft Really Doing?

After the post was picked up by publications and gained popularity, Hunt offered a clarification on what was really going on, condemning the speculative reading between the lines. He said, “Just to clarify... Windows is NOT being rewritten in Rust with AI.”

The Distinguished Engineer also added that he is focused on a research project, whose aim is to develop a technology that makes the migration from one coding language to another possible. He added, “The intent of my post was to find like-minded engineers to join us on the next stage of this multi-year endeavour—not to set a new strategy for Windows 11+ or to imply that Rust is an endpoint.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, AI, C Plus Plus, Rust, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung 6K 3D Odyssey G9, Four Other Monitors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026

Related Stories

Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad 3 5G to Launch Alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  3. iPhone Fold Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel-Fold Like Design
  4. Why Apple Might Pay a 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM in 2026
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Will Launch in China With These Features
  6. Samsung Drops Galaxy S26 Edge As Company Rethinks Ultra-Thin Phones: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG
  8. OnePlus Turbo Display Details Leaked; Could Arrive With This 165Hz Screen
  9. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With This MediaTek Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Retail Box Ahead of Launch on January 6
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026
  4. New York Times Reporter, Authors Sue Google, OpenAI, Meta Over AI-Based Copyright Infringement
  5. Power Book IV: Force Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, and More
  6. Middle Class Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Movie
  7. Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online??
  8. Apple Expected to Pay 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM Chips In 2026: Report
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel Fold-Like Design, Minimal Crease
  10. Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »