YouTube on Friday announced the expansion of Communities to more creators. The feature was first announced at the Made by YouTube 2024 event as a dedicated space for increasing engagement between creators and subscribers. It adds the ability to interact with the owner of the channel by posting in a community, while other users can also react and respond to posts. With YouTube Communities, the video streaming platform aims to position itself as the primary source of interaction between creators and subscribers, eliminating the need of using Discord, Reddit, and other social media platforms.

YouTube Communities Expands

In a blog post, YouTube announced that it is expanding the Communities feature following the positive feedback received from a small group of creators As per the video streaming platform, it is a forum-like dedicated space on channels for creators and their subscribers to build relationships. Both of them can create and share posts, engage in back-and-forth conversations, and share updates. However, all of the aforementioned functionalities are currently limited to YouTube's mobile app.

While everyone can post, creators have access to moderation tools in Communities which gives them control over who is allowed to post. The new Community Hub tool enables them to moderate the space for inappropriate content. As part of the expansion, YouTube is renaming the Community tab to Posts, although it will continue to offer the same functionality as before.

The feature won't be enabled by default, which means that creators will need to enable it themselves. YouTube says it is rolling out Communities on an invitation-basis and they will receive notifications via email along with a banner that is displayed on their channel pages on the mobile platform.

They can learn more about the feature by navigating to the channel page and tapping the Go to Community option before deciding whether to turn on this feature for their respective audience.