Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Expands Communities With Moderation Tools and New Features for Creators

YouTube Expands Communities With Moderation Tools and New Features for Creators

YouTube's Community Hub tool enables creators to moderate the space for inappropriate content.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 18:10 IST
YouTube Expands Communities With Moderation Tools and New Features for Creators

Photo Credit: YouTube

Several Communities features are exclusive to the mobile platform, as per YouTube

Highlights
  • Communities allows direct engagement between creators and subscribers
  • YouTube has renamed the "Community" tab to the "Posts"
  • Creators will receive invitations via email and channel page banners
Advertisement

YouTube on Friday announced the expansion of Communities to more creators. The feature was first announced at the Made by YouTube 2024 event as a dedicated space for increasing engagement between creators and subscribers. It adds the ability to interact with the owner of the channel by posting in a community, while other users can also react and respond to posts. With YouTube Communities, the video streaming platform aims to position itself as the primary source of interaction between creators and subscribers, eliminating the need of using Discord, Reddit, and other social media platforms.

YouTube Communities Expands

In a blog post, YouTube announced that it is expanding the Communities feature following the positive feedback received from a small group of creators As per the video streaming platform, it is a forum-like dedicated space on channels for creators and their subscribers to build relationships. Both of them can create and share posts, engage in back-and-forth conversations, and share updates. However, all of the aforementioned functionalities are currently limited to YouTube's mobile app.

While everyone can post, creators have access to moderation tools in Communities which gives them control over who is allowed to post. The new Community Hub tool enables them to moderate the space for inappropriate content. As part of the expansion, YouTube is renaming the Community tab to Posts, although it will continue to offer the same functionality as before.

The feature won't be enabled by default, which means that creators will need to enable it themselves. YouTube says it is rolling out Communities on an invitation-basis and they will receive notifications via email along with a banner that is displayed on their channel pages on the mobile platform.

They can learn more about the feature by navigating to the channel page and tapping the Go to Community option before deciding whether to turn on this feature for their respective audience.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Communities
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Boult Drift Max Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Support, IP68 Rating Launched in India
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date Leaks Alongside Hands-on Video Showcasing Familiar Design

Related Stories

YouTube Expands Communities With Moderation Tools and New Features for Creators
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  3. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  4. Gabit Smart Ring Review
  5. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  6. Poco F7 Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  7. Apple Intelligence Will Support More Languages in April, Says Tim Cook
  8. YouTube Announces Expansion of Communities to More Creators
  9. Oppo Find N5 Will Be Available In a White Colour Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. FIU-IND Levies Over Rs. 9 Crore Fine on Dubai-Based ByBit Crypto Exchange Citing PMLA Violations 
  2. Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict
  3. Coinbase Acquires Onchain Ad Platform Spindl to Boost Visibility of Base-Powered Web3 Projects
  4. Apple Intelligence Will Support More Languages in April, Confirms CEO Tim Cook
  5. BioWare Downsized to Less Than 100 Employees After Layoffs, Relocations: Report
  6. Realme P3 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; P3 Pro 5G to Offer GT Boost Gaming Technology
  7. YouTube Expands Communities With Moderation Tools and New Features for Creators
  8. Boult Drift Max Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Support, IP68 Rating Launched in India
  9. Microsoft Paint Gets a New Copilot Menu, Windows Search Expanded to Support OneDrive Files
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date Leaks Alongside Hands-on Video Showcasing Familiar Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »