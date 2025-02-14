YouTube added a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for the creators on the platform on Thursday. The video streaming platform announced that Google's Veo 2 AI model is being integrated with the Dream Screen feature. The new video generation model also adds the capability for users to generate standalone AI-generated videos. The company says the tool can be used to add footage that is not easily available or to bring an imagination to reality. Notably, Dream Screen would earlier only allow creators to add video backgrounds using AI.

YouTube Shorts Now Allows Users to Generate AI Videos

In a blog post, the video-streaming giant highlighted that it is integrating Google DeepMind's latest video generation model Veo 2 with Dream Screen. Using this, users can generate standalone videos to be used in the Shorts. Notably, YouTube Shorts is the short-format vertical scrolling video interface the company launched in 2020.

The company said that the feature is aimed at assisting creators on the platform with generating footage that is not easy to find. The tool is a text-to-video generator, so users can simply describe what they are looking for and the Veo 2 AI model will generate it.

Veo 2, the latest video generation model, was introduced in December 2024 as the successor of the Veo AI model. At the time of launch, DeepMind stated that Veo 2 made significant improvements in the details and realism of the generated videos. The AI model was also more adept in cinematography and can understand genres, lens types, cinematic effects, and camera movements.

To generate videos using Veo 2, users will first have to open the Shorts camera, tap Add to open the media picker, and then tap Create at the top. There, users will see a text field where they can add their prompt. Once done, they can select the style, tap Create video and choose the desired length.

YouTube said it will be adding SynthID watermarks to all AI-generated video clips to help mitigate the risk of deepfakes. Notably, the video generation feature is currently only available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.