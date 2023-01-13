Technology News

Acer Aspire 3 Laptops With Intel Core i3-N Series CPU Launched: Price, Specifications

Acer Aspire 3 models pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Updated: 13 January 2023 17:19 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

The Acer Aspire 3 (A315-510P) gets a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 3 new models get an HD webcam, stereo speakers
  • They offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support
  • The Acer Aspire 3 come with integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Acer has refreshed the Aspire 3 series with three new models powered by Intel Core i3-N series processors. These budget-friendly laptops now feature around 40 percent more fan surface area than their predecessors. They are also claimed to offer a 17 percent increase in thermal capacity for efficient usage even while unplugged. These laptops are equipped with full-HD displays with Acer Blue Light Shield technology. In addition, these new Acer Aspire 3 models feature a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 ports, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, according to the company.

Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36P), Aspire 3 (A315-510P), Aspire 3 (A317-55P) price, availability

The 14-inch Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36P) is priced at $479.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in the US. Meanwhile, the 15.6-inch Aspire 3 (A315-510P) costs $499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,000). In addition, the 17-inch Aspire 3 (A317-55P) is also expected to be made available in the US and EMEA countries soon.

Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36P), Aspire 3 (A315-510P) specifications

The Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36P) gets a 14-inch TN display with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution. On the other hand, the Aspire 3 (A315-510P) features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display. These laptops are powered by an octa-core Intel Core i3-N305 processor with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz and a turbo clock speed of 3.8GHz. They also get integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

The new Acer Aspire 3 models pack 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. They are equipped with an HD webcam, microphone, and stereo speakers. There is a touchpad and a standard keyboard as well. These new budget laptops get a three-cell Lithium-polymer battery and support a 45W power supply.

In terms of connectivity, these laptops feature two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. They get an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an audio line-out port. In addition, these new Acer laptops come with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

