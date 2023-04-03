Technology News
Acer Aspire 3 15, Aspire 3 14 With Intel Core i3 N-Series CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

These relatively thin and light laptops are aimed at casual users.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 19:28 IST
Acer Aspire 3 15, Aspire 3 14 With Intel Core i3 N-Series CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Acer Aspire 3 15 features Intel’s latest value-conscious CPU

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 3 is powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 CPU
  • Acer claims these are India’s first laptops with N-series CPUs
  • Prices officially start at Rs. 39,999 in India

Acer has launched its new Aspire 3 15 and Aspire 3 14 laptops with what it claims are India's first laptop with an Intel N-series CPU. The Acer Aspire 3 is powered by the newly launched Intel Core i3-N305 CPU and is designed for casual and everyday use. The specifications are quite decent as the Aspire 3 features 8GB of RAM, SSD storage, a full-HD display, Windows 11, and a starting weight of around 1.5kg.

The laptops feature Acer's PurifiedVoice and AI Noise Reduction software enhancements, which are said to effectively analyse environmental ambient sound components and automatically select the most effective noise cancelling mode.

Acer's Aspire 3 also comes with BlueLightShield to help lower the harmful light exposure to the users. It comes with LPDDR5 RAM and is said to feature an enhanced thermal system for more effective heat dissipation.

Acer Aspire 3 15, Aspire 3 14 price in India and availability

The Acer Aspire 3 15 officially starts at Rs. 39,999 in India and is available through Acer's offline and online stores, and other popular stores such as Vijay Sales and Amazon. Looking at Acer's online store, the 15-inch model is currently priced at Rs. 33,990 and Rs. 37,990 for the 256GB and 512GB SSD variants, respectively. Meanwhile, there's only a single variant of the 14-inch model listed for Rs. 37,990 that comes with 512GB of SSD storage.

Acer Aspire 3 15, Aspire 3 14 specifications

Acer Aspire 3 15 is only available in Pure Silver in India, and measures 18.9mm in thickness with a weight of about 1.7kg. The Aspire 3 14 on the other hand has the same thickness as the 15-inch model, but weighs 1.5kg. Both sizes offer full-HD resolution (1920x1080) TFT LCD displays with Acer's BlueLightShield to cut out blue light.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. All models come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of PCIe Gen3 (NVMe) SSD storage. The laptops have stereo speakers and feature HD resolution webcams. Physical ports include HDMI, two USB 3.2 (Type-A), and a USB Type-C. A headphone and microphone combo jack is also present.

Both laptops feature the same 40WHr Lithium-Ion battery and ship with a 45W AC power adapter. The keyboard is slightly different as the 15-inch model features a 103-key layout, while the 14-inch model has an 84-key layout (number pad is missing).

The Acer Aspire 3 15 and Aspire 3 14 ship with Windows 11. The highlight feature is of course the CPU, which is an 8-core, 8-thread Intel Core i3-N305 with a max turbo clock speed of 3.8GHz. The laptops use the onboard graphics in the CPU, which is an Intel UHD Graphics with a max dynamic frequency of up to 1.25GHz. The new Intel N-series branding replaces the Celeron and Pentium names that Intel had previously used for entry-level processors, and are aimed at desktops and laptops running Windows as well as Chrome OS.

Acer Aspire 3 15 (2023) Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 15 (2023) Laptop

  KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.80 kg
Acer Aspire 3 14 (2023) Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 14 (2023) Laptop

  KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.50 kg
Comments

Acer, Acer Aspire, Intel Core i3, Intel N series, Acer Aspire 3 15, Acer Aspire 3 14
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
