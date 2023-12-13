Technology News

As part of India's renewed focus on manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had launched the Make in India initiative in September 2014.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2023 11:02 IST
Acer aims to produce upto three million units from India

  • Acer wishes to involve India in its carbon neutrality plans
  • The Taiwanese tech giant will be collaborating with Indian tech players
  • Acer said it sees India as a pivotal market
Taiwanese electronics giant Acer has reaffirmed its commitment to continue contributing to the Make in India initiative in the backdrop of its chairman's visit to the country. The 47-year-old company views India among its pivotal markets and has announced that it will be drilling deeper into India's tech market via new segments like consumer electronics, eMobility, and AI PCs. In the coming years, the company wishes to bring more layers of eco-friendly technologies so that it stays true to its commitment to attain a carbon neutral status in due time.

As part of India's renewed focus on manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had launched the Make in India initiative in September 2014. It focuses on encouraging investments in India, promoting innovation, improving skill development, and establishing India as an international manufacturing destination.

With plans to expand manufacturing of its new lines of upcoming products in India, Acer said it will be getting into more collaborations with local original design manufacturer (ODMs) for its IT hardware products like laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, workstations, and PC monitors with an annual manufacturing capacity of over three million units.

“The Indian landscape is a thriving ground for innovation and expansion, and we believe in the potential of the Indian consumer base,” Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of Acer Inc., said in a statement.

As the company recently explained in the Dubai COP28 Global Press Conference, Acer will now be foraying out of the traditional computing landscape.

Through its new and eco-friendly ‘Conscious Technology', the company aims to develop laptops laced with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like GenerativeAI (GenAI). One such laptop series the company has is named the Aspire Vero lineup.

“Acer has also pledged a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality for its Aspire Vero laptop line, beginning with the latest Aspire Vero 16 model. Acer seeks to amplify positive impacts on the environment through united actions; 60 percent of its critical suppliers have committed to RE100 or set science-based carbon reduction targets (SBT). Acer has set a goal to use 20-30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in its computers and monitors by 2025, for which 17 percent use was achieved in 2022,” company representatives had said during the Dubai event.

For India, this could open new avenues of understanding technologies that could nudge other players of the industry to try and go greener in the years to come.

