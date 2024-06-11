Technology News
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Launched in India

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2024 15:27 IST
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Launched in India

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD display

Highlights
  • Acer ALG Gaming Laptop sports a 144Hz IPS display
  • The laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box
  • The Acer ALG Gaming Laptop packs a 54Whr battery
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest gamer focused laptop from the company. It is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of DDR6 memory, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The new ALG gaming laptop from Acer features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a full-size keyboard.

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Price in India, Availability

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop price in India starts at Rs. 56,990 and the laptop is available in a single Steel Gray colourway. It will be available for purchase in India via the company's e-store and Amazon. It will also be sold via Acer Exclusive Stores and other retail outlets in the country, according to the company.

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Specifications

The newly launched Acer ALG Gaming Laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It is also equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB DDR6 video memory. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

You get up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage on the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a dual M.2 slot. It is equipped with two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an Ethernet port, as well as an HDMI port. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, according to the company.

Acer has equipped the ALG Gaming Laptop with a 4-cell 54Whr Li-ion battery with support for charging at 120W. It has a 1-megapixel webcam and features an inbuilt microphone. The laptop measures 48.1 x 32.4 x 9.2 cm and weighs 1.99kg.

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 1.99 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay, Dual Protagonists Detailed at Ubisoft Forward
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Launched in India
