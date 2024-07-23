Technology News
English Edition
Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs With Glasses-Free 3D Display, Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Debuts in India

Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs laptop comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2024 16:22 IST
Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs With Glasses-Free 3D Display, Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Debuts in India

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition carries an USB HD camera with 720p resolution

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD screen
  • SpatialLabs 3D feature transform ordinary 2D content into 3D spectacles
  • Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs laptop has been unveiled in India. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display that offers glasses-free 3D mode. It also offers 4K resolution in 2D mode. The Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs comes with SpatialLabs 3D technology that allows users to view their projects in real-time 3D without glasses. The laptop is equipped up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It packs up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. It offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs price in India

Price of Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs starts at Rs. 1,49,999 in the country. It is available a single Black colour option for purchase via the Acer online store and Acer Exclusive stores.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs specifications

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs laptop offers SpatialLabs technology, which enables switching between 2D and stereoscopic 3D modes on the display. It features a 15.6-inch 4K (1,920 x 2,160 pixels) display in 2D mode with up to 380nits brightness and 100 percent coverage of Adobe RGB colour gamut in 3D mode. It includes an optical lens for precisely projecting images based on the user's eye movements.

The laptop can be configured with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It packs up to 32GB DDR5 memory and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

For video calls, the Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition carries a an HD camera with 720p resolution. It supports video recording at 30fps (frames per second) with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology. It includes AI technologies like Acer PurifiedView, PurifiedVoice, and Acer TNR for low-light image enhancement. The laptop includes DTS Ultrasound and the personalised AcerSense app.

Connectivity options on the Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop include Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4), and an HDMI 2.1 port. There are stereo speakers as well. For thermal management, the laptop has a TwinAir Cooling system, featuring dual fans and three copper heat pipes.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs With Glasses-Free 3D Display, Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Debuts in India
