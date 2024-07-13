Technology News
As part of the licensing agreement, Indkal Technologies will design, manufacture and distribute Acer-branded smartphones across India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2024 13:02 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Acer launched its last smartphone in India in 2016, and exited the market shortly after

Highlights
  • Indkal Technologies will launch Acer-branded smartphones in India
  • The smartphones will be priced between Rs. 15,000-Rs. 50,000
  • Handsets can be purchased on e-commerce platforms and offline retailers
Bengaluru-based startup Indkal Technologies announced on Thursday that it has signed a licensing agreement to launch Acer-branded smartphones in India. The Taiwanese consumer electronics company is said to be entering the Indian smartphone market again, years after its smartphone business shut shop. This development comes after Indkal raised $36 million (roughly Rs. 300 crore) in a Series A funding round last month, led by Mauritius-based Aries Opportunities Fund.

Acer Smartphones Return to Indian Market

As part of the deal, Indkal will design, manufacture and distribute Acer-branded smartphones across the country. As per the companies, they will launch “a wide range of smartphones” between Rs. 15,000-Rs. 50,000. However, it will not take on the players in the budget smartphone market, instead choosing to introduce options in the mid-range segment which is already flooded with options by various Indian and international manufacturers.

Thus, it will be competing against brands such as Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, and OnePlus, as well as giants such as Xiaomi and Samsung – all of which have a strong presence in the Indian smartphone market.

“We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India by providing a wide range of smartphones under the Acer brand that expands end-user choices and enrich their experience in the Indian market”, said Jade Zhou, Vice-president of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Inc.

The smartphones will be manufactured in India, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative, and will have “advanced software technologies”. As per Indkal, it has set up a manufacturing target of one million devices per year. It is also said to be applying for the smartphone production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

In a statement, Anand Dubey, chief executive officer of Indkal Technologies said, “These well-designed devices will offer exceptional value with cutting-edge hardware and software. We are confident that consumers will appreciate the quality and innovation synonymous with the Acer brand.”

Acer-branded smartphones will be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores in the country. Notably, this is the second collaboration between the Taiwanese tech giant and the Indian startup, following the launch of Acer-branded smart TVs in India in 2021.

Further reading: Acer, Acer Smartphones, Indkal Technologies
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
