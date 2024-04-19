Acer has refreshed its Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 16 laptops in India with the latest 14th Gen Intel Core series processors. The 2024 edition of the gaming laptops support up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. The new Acer Predator Helios 16 and Helios Neo 16 feature WQXGA displays and come with Acer's MagKey 3.0 installed in the WASD keys for customisation. The pack fifth generation AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology for improved cooling.

Acer Predator Helios 16 and Helios Neo price in India, availability

The Acer Predator Helios 16 price in India starts at Rs. 1,99,999. Meanwhile, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 has a starting price of Rs. 1,34,999. The laptops are currently available for purchase in the country in a single Abyssal Black colour option through the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and other authorised retail stores.

Acer Predator Helios 16 and Helios Neo 16 specifications

Acer's new Predator Helios 16 and Helios Neo 16 laptops run on Windows 11 Home. The Predator Helios 16 and the top-end Helios 16 Neo variant come with a 16-inch WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS display with 500 nits brightness and 165Hz refresh rate, while the base Helios 16 Neo variant offers a WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution IPS panel with 165Hz refresh rate. The Predator Helios 16 can be configured with up to a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, whereas the Helios 16 Neo can be configured with up to a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700HX processor. They pack up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, but it can be upgraded to 2TB.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 and Helios Neo 16 offer WASD MagKey 3.0 support that allows users to swap mechanical keys. They are integrated with several AI-based features like AI-assisted noise reduction, Nvidia DLSS 3.5 and Purifier Voice 2.0 to eliminate background noise for an enhanced gaming experience. Video calls can be improved with features like background blur and automatic framing with Acer's Purified View feature.

Acer's Predator Helios 16 laptop has an RGB Infinity Mirror with RGB lighting effects and customisable per-key RGB illumination. The laptop also features an RGB Dynamic Predator Lighting Logo.

Acer Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 16 come with Acer's 5th-generation AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology for thermal management. The new technology comprising 89 blades is claimed to increase the airflow by 10 percent compared to the 4th generation AeroBlade 3D fan. They are backed by up to 90Whr battery.

The Predator Helios 16 weighs 2.65 kilograms while the Predator Helios Neo 16 model weighs 2.8 kilograms. They include USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a microSD card reader. They offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity as well.

