Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop With up to Nvidia 4060 Graphics Card Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Acer Nitro 16 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 July 2023 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Nitro 16 is available in two graphics variant

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro 16 comes with a 16-inch LED-backlit TFT IPS LCD display
  • The laptop supports Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, E2600 Ether connectivity
  • Acer Nitro 16 offers up to 10 hour battery runtime

Acer Nitro 16 was launched in India on Friday, quipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor in two GPU variants — GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4050. The models have 16-inch LED-backlit TFT LCD screens and customisable 4-Zone RGB backlight keyboards. Notably, the company released the Acer Swift Edge 16, the Acer Predator Triton 16 the Acer Aspire 5 model earlier this year in May and over the past couple of months. The 2023 Acer Aspire 5 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1335U processor is priced in India at Rs. 70,990.

Acer Nitro 16 price in India, availability

Acer Nitro 16 with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB graphics card is priced in India at Rs. 1,14,990, while the GeForce RTX 4050 8GB graphics variant of the model is listed at Rs. 1,43,550. It is offered in an Obsidian Black colour option. The laptop is available for purchase through all Acer exclusive stores across the country, Acer E-store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Acer Nitro 16 specifications, features

The laptop sports a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) LED-backlit TFT IPS LCD display with a rapid refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also comes with a fast Grey to Grey response time of 3ms by Overdrive. It is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage. 

The model is offered in two GPU variants — either with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics and 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM or with GeForce RTX 4060 and 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop comes pre-installed with 64-bit Windows 11. 

The cooling system is powered by a dual-fan system. The laptop also comes with dual 2W speakers with stereo output, a multi-gesture touchpad, and a customisable 4-Zone RGB backlight keyboard with NitroSense keys. 

The device is equipped with one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DC-in, USB 2.0 port, and USB 4 port each. It has a 90Wh battery with a 330W AC adapter which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Weighing 2.7 kilograms, it measures 36.01cm x 2.8cm x 27.99cm in size.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Nitro 16, Acer Nitro 16 price in India, Acer Nitro 16 specifications, gaming laptop, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
