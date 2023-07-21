Acer Nitro 16 was launched in India on Friday, quipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor in two GPU variants — GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4050. The models have 16-inch LED-backlit TFT LCD screens and customisable 4-Zone RGB backlight keyboards. Notably, the company released the Acer Swift Edge 16, the Acer Predator Triton 16 the Acer Aspire 5 model earlier this year in May and over the past couple of months. The 2023 Acer Aspire 5 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1335U processor is priced in India at Rs. 70,990.

Acer Nitro 16 price in India, availability

Acer Nitro 16 with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB graphics card is priced in India at Rs. 1,14,990, while the GeForce RTX 4050 8GB graphics variant of the model is listed at Rs. 1,43,550. It is offered in an Obsidian Black colour option. The laptop is available for purchase through all Acer exclusive stores across the country, Acer E-store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Acer Nitro 16 specifications, features

The laptop sports a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) LED-backlit TFT IPS LCD display with a rapid refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also comes with a fast Grey to Grey response time of 3ms by Overdrive. It is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage.

The model is offered in two GPU variants — either with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics and 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM or with GeForce RTX 4060 and 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop comes pre-installed with 64-bit Windows 11.

The cooling system is powered by a dual-fan system. The laptop also comes with dual 2W speakers with stereo output, a multi-gesture touchpad, and a customisable 4-Zone RGB backlight keyboard with NitroSense keys.

The device is equipped with one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DC-in, USB 2.0 port, and USB 4 port each. It has a 90Wh battery with a 330W AC adapter which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Weighing 2.7 kilograms, it measures 36.01cm x 2.8cm x 27.99cm in size.

