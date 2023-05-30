Technology News
  Acer Predator Triton 16 With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor Launched at Computex 2023

Acer Predator Triton 16's price starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,48,900).

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 May 2023 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Predator Triton 16 can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU

Highlights
  • Acer Predator Triton 16 runs on Windows 11
  • The laptop has 19.9mm thickness
  • Keyboard of the Acer Predator Triton 16 has per-key RGB lighting

Acer Predator Triton 16 was launched at this year's Computex 2023 expo in Taiwan as the latest addition to the company's gaming line. The new laptop is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It has Windows 11 pre-installed and features a 16-inch IPS display with a metal chassis design. For thermal management, the gaming-focused laptop packs dual 89-blade cooling fans based on the 5th-Gen AeroBlade 3D Vortex Flow technology. The Acer Predator Triton 16 comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner for added security. The company has also announced a Wi-Fi 6E mesh router.

Acer Predator Triton 16 price

Price of Acer Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51) starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,48,900) and will be available in North America from September. It is confirmed to go on sale in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa starting in September with a price tag of EUR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 2,03,500 )

As of now, there is no information on the availability of the new gaming laptop in India.

Acer Predator Triton 16 specifications

The Acer Predator Triton 16 runs on Windows 11 and features a 16-inch (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display is rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display has narrow bezels and it supports Nvidia's Advanced Optimus technologies and G-Sync, for improved performance during gaming. The machine has a metal casing and has 19.9mm thickness.

Under the hood, the Acer Predator Triton 16 is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The laptop can be configured with up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory and there are storage options up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD. It supports Nvidia's deep learning super sampling (DLSS 3) that multiplies performance with the help of AI to create new frames and display higher resolution. It also comes with Max-Q technology for optimising power.

Acer has also improved upon the thermal capabilities of the Predator Triton 16. The company is using a dual fan system with 5th gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans for enhanced heat dissipation. Acer's Vortex Flow technology which consists of dedicated heat pipes and exhaust vents is claimed to ensure heat emission to keep the machine running at peak performance.

The keyboard of the Acer Predator Triton 16 has per-key RGB lighting and gets Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro technology with WiFi 6E 1675i. Connectivity options on the laptop include a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a microSD card reader. It also includes a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello for authentication.

Besides the Predator Triton 16, Acer has unveiled a Connect Vero W6m mesh router. The Wi-Fi 6E router's chassis is claimed to be made of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek A5 processor with 1GB LPDDR RAM and 4GB of storage. It is said to deliver speeds of up to 7.8Gbps and can also be paired with up to 4 units simultaneously.

Acer also announced the expansion of developer tools for its SpatialLabs technology. This would enable developers from various industries to utilize SpatialLabs Pro devices when creating stereo 3D content and applications.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
