Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Microsoft Copilot+ Unveiled: Price, Specifications

The laptop expands upon Samsung’s Galaxy AI ecosystem and is the company’s first AI PC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 May 2024 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge will be available for purchase starting June 18

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a Microsoft Copilot+ PC
  • It will be available in two display-size variants: 14-inch and 16-inch
  • The Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes in a single Sapphire colourway
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge was unveiled globally on Monday (May 20). Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, the laptop becomes the company's first AI PC, expanding upon its Galaxy AI mobile ecosystem. Samsung says that it is certified as a Copilot+ PC and promises on-device AI capabilities courtesy of a 45 TOPS NPU for offline processing. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge also brings mobile AI features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist and Circle to Search to PCs for the first time ever.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge starts at $1,349.99 (roughly Rs. 1,12,450) for the 14-inch variant and $1,449.99 (roughly Rs. 1,20,778) for the 16-inch variant. The laptop is available in a single Sapphire colourway and will be available for purchase starting June 18.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge specifications

The launch of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft that sees the introduction of Copilot, Microsoft's suite of AI services, on the device. It was launched just moments after Microsoft took the wraps off its latest AI PCs, the new Surface Pro (11th Edition) and Surface Laptop (7th Edition), at its Surface and AI event.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch, reserved for the Edge and Edge Pro models, respectively. Powering the laptop is a Snapdragon X Elite chipset with Adreno GPU, 12-core CPU and a dedicated 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. Both models support 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

Being a Copilot+ PC, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge supports AI features such as Live Captions, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Recall and Cocreator. Furthermore, users can enhance their experience during video calls with tweaks such as portrait blur and voice focus, courtesy of Windows Studio effects.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Book 4 Edge include USB 4.0 and HDMI 2.1 ports. The laptop also sports a backlit keyboard, 65W fast charging via USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.4 and Wi-Fi 7. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge weighs 1.20kg and measures 12.30 x 8.81 x 0.43 inches, while the 16-inch variant laptop weighs 1.55kg and measures 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.48 inches.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, AI, artificial intelligence, Copilot, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge launch, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge price
