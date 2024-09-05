Acer has announced a range of new Copilot+ laptops ahead of IFA in Berlin. The Taiwan-based Conglomerate has refreshed the TravelMate P6 14 AI with the new Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and expanded its Swift line with four new AI laptops — Swift 14 AI, Swift 16 AI, Swift Go 14 AI, Swift 14 AI (SF14-61/T). The Swift Go 14 AI features a Snapdragon X Plus processor, while the Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI models are powered by either Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 processors. The Swift 14 AI (SF14-61/T),on the other hand, has an AMD CPU under the hood.

All five Acer laptops share features such as Acer User Sensing technology, and Windows Studio Effects. They come with AI-boosted conferencing tools like Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0. Other features include Wi-Fi 7 capabilities and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The Copilot+ AI features will be available on the new devices through free updates later this year.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI, Swift Series Prices, Availability

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI has a starting price tag of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,25,900). It will be available in North America, and EMEA regions from January next year.

Price of Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-01) starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 83,000) while Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-61/T) has a starting price tag of $ 1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700). Both models will go on sale in EMEA and North America in September. They are confirmed to be available in Australia from the fourth quarter of this year.

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T) and Acer Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T) price starts at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700). The former will be available in North America and Australia in September. The Acer Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T) will be available in North America in October, in EMEA in December, and in Australia in Q1 2025.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI Specifications

Acer's new TravelMate P6 14 AI features a 14-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel comes in WQXGA+ (1,800x2,880 pixels) or WUXGA (1,200x1,920 pixels) options. It has Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors with inbuilt NPU. The new Lunar Lake laptop weighs under 0.99 kilograms and is one of the laptops in the Copilot+ PC segment with a lightweight build.

The TravelMate P6 14 AI is compatible with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor alongside Intel Arc GPU, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It ships with Windows 11 Pro and has a carbon fibre chassis. The laptop offers several AI tools like Acer Assist, Acer PurifiedView 2.0, and Acer LiveArt 2.0 among others.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI

Photo Credit: Acer

It offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 or above. For video calls, the laptop has a 1440p QHD IR Webcam with a privacy shutter. It houses a 65Wh battery that is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop has MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability as well.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI, Swift 14 AI Specifications

Acer's Swift Go 14 AI uses the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, alongside 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It boasts up to 14.5 WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 350nits brightness.

The Swift 14 AI, in contrast, runs on an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and Radeon 880M graphics. It carries up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. The laptop comes in three display options with up to 14.0-inch WQXGA (1,800x2,880 pixels) OLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits brightness.

Acer Swift 14 AI

Photo Credit: Acer

Both models get a QHD IR 1440-pixel camera with a privacy shutter. For connectivity, they offer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above, and support Bluetooth LE audio. They have dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio support.

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI and the top-end model of Swift 14 AI with OLED display packs a 75Wh battery that is said to offer up to 27 hours of video playback and up to 19 hours of web browsing on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Swift 14 AI laptop with a WQXGA panel has a 65Wh battery.

Acer Swift 16 AI, Swift 14 AI Specifications

Acer's Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI come with built-in AI capabilities as well. They can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 Series 2 processors. The NPU AI performance is rated at 48 TOPS (trillion operations per second). A 1440p webcam, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4. Bluetooth LE audio and dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio are the other highlighted specifications of the new Swift models.

Acer Swift 14 AI

Photo Credit: Acer

The Acer Swift 14 AI comes with a 14-inch 3K or 2K OLED IPS touch display. It runs on either Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 Series 2 processors and Intel Arc Graphics. The top-end model ships with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with a maximum 32GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It features a 65Wh battery that is touted to provide up to 29 hours of video playback, and up to 23 hours of web browsing.

Acer's Swift 16 AI can be purchased with a 16-inch 3K OLED screen or a 3K touch screen with edge-to-edge glass. It can be paired with either an Intel Core Ultra 9 or Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU alongside an Intel Arc GPU, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 2TB storage. The high-end version has an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor under the hood. It carries a slightly larger 75Wh battery.