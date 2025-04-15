Technology News
English Edition

Acer Super ZX With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India Alongside Super ZX Pro

Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro pack 5,000mAh batteries.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 17:23 IST
Acer Super ZX With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India Alongside Super ZX Pro

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Super ZX series features a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Acer Super ZX has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The Pro variant has an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The Acer Super ZX Pro has an IP64 dust and splash-resistant rating
Advertisement

Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro handsets have been unveiled in India. Both handsets pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 33W wired fast charging and run on stock Android 15 out-of-the-box. They support dual SIM and 5G connectivity. The Super ZX is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and offers a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit. On the other hand, the Super ZX Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, an IP64 rating, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Price in India, Availability

Acer Super ZX price in India starts at Rs. 9,990 for the 4GB + 64GB option, as per a press release. Meanwhile, the Acer Super ZX Pro price begins at Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Both smartphones will go on sale in the country via Amazon starting April 25.

Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Features

The Acer Super ZX has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness. Meanwhile, the Acer Super ZX Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness. The vanilla variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Pro version has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Both handsets ship with stock Android 15.

For optics, the Acer Super ZX comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The handset has a 13-megapixel front camera. The Acer Super ZX Pro, on the other hand, carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA IMX882 main sensor with OIS support, a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. It gets a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro handsets pack 5,000mAh batteries each with 33W wired fast charging support. The base variant has an IP50-rated build and the Pro variant comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, the Acer Super ZX has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Super ZX Pro variant carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

The Acer Super ZX series supports dual SIM, 5G, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Pro variant is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers. It has a glass back and weighs 182g. Meanwhile, the vanilla option comes with a plastic back and weighs 200g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Super ZX Pro

Acer Super ZX Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Acer Super ZX

Acer Super ZX

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro, Acer Super ZX Price in India, Acer Super ZX Pro Price in India, Acer Super ZX India Launch, Acer Super ZX Pro India Launch, Acer Super ZX Features, Acer Super ZX Pro Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
Acer Super ZX With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India Alongside Super ZX Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  6. First Baby Born With Help From a Robot in AI-Assisted IVF
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 Update With Several Bug Fixes
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
  9. Airtel Partners With Blinkit for Quick Deliveries of SIM Cards in India
  10. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe UPI Circle Feature With Seamless Payment Authorisation Launched in India
  2. Earth’s Oceans Were Once Green, And Scientists Say They Could Shift Color Again
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Silently Rolls Out Rs. 340 Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, 28-Day Validity
  4. LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones With Graphene Drivers, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Honor GT Pro Design, Specifications Revealed; Teased to Get 144Hz Screen, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Asus ExpertBook P Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs in India
  8. HP OmniBook AI PCs Refreshed With Intel Lunar Lake, AMD Krackan Point CPUs: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Classroom Updated With Gemini-Powered Questionnaire and Quiz Generation Features
  10. Scientists Discover New Sub-Neptune Exoplanet Using Radial Velocity Detection Technique
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »