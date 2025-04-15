Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro handsets have been unveiled in India. Both handsets pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 33W wired fast charging and run on stock Android 15 out-of-the-box. They support dual SIM and 5G connectivity. The Super ZX is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and offers a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit. On the other hand, the Super ZX Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, an IP64 rating, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Price in India, Availability

Acer Super ZX price in India starts at Rs. 9,990 for the 4GB + 64GB option, as per a press release. Meanwhile, the Acer Super ZX Pro price begins at Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Both smartphones will go on sale in the country via Amazon starting April 25.

Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Features

The Acer Super ZX has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness. Meanwhile, the Acer Super ZX Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness. The vanilla variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Pro version has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Both handsets ship with stock Android 15.

For optics, the Acer Super ZX comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The handset has a 13-megapixel front camera. The Acer Super ZX Pro, on the other hand, carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA IMX882 main sensor with OIS support, a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. It gets a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro handsets pack 5,000mAh batteries each with 33W wired fast charging support. The base variant has an IP50-rated build and the Pro variant comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, the Acer Super ZX has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Super ZX Pro variant carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Acer Super ZX series supports dual SIM, 5G, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Pro variant is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers. It has a glass back and weighs 182g. Meanwhile, the vanilla option comes with a plastic back and weighs 200g.

