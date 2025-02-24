Technology News
English Edition

Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life

The AI features are not very useful.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 February 2025 10:00 IST
Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life

The Swift 14 AI is available in a Steam Blue colour option

Highlights
  • The Acer Swift 14 AI comes with the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chipsets
  • It can be configured with up to a 3K OLED display
  • Acer Swift 14 AI weighs 1.26kg
Advertisement

Laptop manufacturers should really stop over-using the term AI to market their products. The recently launched Acer Swift 14 AI, for example, even has an AI activity indicator that glows when performing AI tasks. Luckily, the Swift 14 AI is a lot more than its AI branding. It's got excellent battery life, a good display, plenty of ports, a sleek design, and decent performance.

The Acer Swift 14 AI has the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. Our review unit, which has the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, costs Rs. 89,999, whereas the top-end variant with the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU costs Rs. 104,999. Should this be your next work laptop? Read on to find out.

Acer Swift 14 AI Design

The Swift 14 AI sports a simple design that won't turn many heads, though some might be curious about the unusual logo on the lid (other than the Acer branding) or the glowing one on the trackpad. It features an aluminium chassis with a matte finish that can pick up fingerprints and smudges but is easy to clean.

acer swift 14 ai review3 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The lid is sturdy and has no flex

 

The lid is sturdy with barely any flex, and there's a 180-degree hinge that also feels durable. And for those wondering, yes, you can lift the lid with one finger. The 180-degree hinge also means that you can lay the laptop flat if needed.

acer swift 14 ai review1 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The 180-degree hinge seemed durable

 

I also liked the chamfered metal edges around the display. The bottom is removable and is also made of metal. There's no flex on the inside unless you press hard at the centre of the keyboard. It's a well-built laptop despite not using an unibody construction. It does offer MIL-STD-810 durability, which is nice.

acer swift 14 ai review2 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The lid features a chamfered bezel that adds to the design

 

The intake ports are on the bottom, whereas you'll find the exhaust ports are placed at the rear. You'll also find large rubber feet and dual bottom firing speakers at the bottom. The design incorporates subtle curves but largely follows a flat, angular aesthetic. At its thinnest point, the Swift 14 AI measures just 9.7 mm.

acer swift 14 ai review4 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The laptop has downward-firing dual speakers

 

There are enough ports to connect all kinds of peripherals: an HDMI 2.1 port, dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) connectors, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Above the display is a 1440p QHD IR camera, a physical privacy shutter, and dual microphones.

acer swift 14 ai review5 AcerSwift14AI Acer

You get plenty of ports on the Swift 14 AI

 

On the inside, you'll find a full-size, backlit keyboard that's actually nice to type on. There's enough spacing between the keys, and they also offer a good amount of key travel.

acer swift 14 ai review6 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The keyboard is nice to type on thanks to the adequate travel and spacing between keys

 

The backlight is adjustable and can be turned off. You also get the Copilot key and an AcerSense key on the keyboard. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint scanner, which worked quite well during my review.

Below the keyboard is an adequately sized touchpad. It supports multi-touch gestures as usual, is protected by Gorilla Glass, and has an ‘Activity indicator' as Acer calls it. The indicator is located at the top right corner of the touchpad and glows whenever you turn on the laptop, use Copilot or AI apps, or use the NPU.

acer swift 14 ai review7 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The Activity Indicator pulsates whenever there's any AI-related activity

 

Although this indicator doesn't serve any purpose, it does look cool.

Acer Swift 14 AI Performance

Our Acer Swift 14 AI review unit comes with the Series 2 Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, Intel Arc 130V GPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD. There's also a variant with the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chipset, which gets the Intel Arc 140V GPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. We ran our usual set of synthetic benchmarks to see how it compared to some of the other laptops that we've tested with the Series 2 chipsets. The tests were performed with the laptop set to Performance mode.

Benchmark Acer Swift 14 AI Asus Zenbook S 14 HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14
Geekbench 6 Single 2,446 2,520 2,744
Geekbench 6 Multi 9,478 10,688 10,957
PCMark 10 6,338 6,836 7,008
3DMark Night raid 32,549 34,727 29,096
3DMark Steel Nomad Light 2,405 3,243 2,622
Cinebench R23 Single 1,784 N/A 1,733
Cinebench R23 Multi 6,151 N/A 6,608
Geekbench AI (NPU) 27,064 (Quantized) N/A 28676 (Quantized)

The laptop performed quite well when it came to browsing, streaming content, YouTube, and some light gaming. With regular usage, the laptop barely heated up. However, during benchmarks, when playing more demanding games and running multiple apps, the laptop got slightly warm, and the fans kicked up. You can play games on the laptop thanks to the Intel Arc 130V GPU. I played Forza Horizon 4, and the laptop delivered around 30-40fps in low settings. I wouldn't recommend using the laptop for gaming, though. You could, however, play indie games that are light on graphics.

acer swift 14 ai review8 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The laptop performs well in day-to-day tasks

 

Talking about graphics, the 14-inch OLED display on the laptop is excellent for viewing content. I enjoyed streaming Netflix and Amazon Prime content on the Swift 14 AI. The colours are vivid, and you also get HDR support. The display offers 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. The top-end model gets a 3K OLED display.

acer swift 14 ai review10 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The OLED panel is one of the best features of the laptop

 

The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and offers several AI features such as Copilot, Cocreator, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects. Acer has also baked in some AI features, such as AcerSense, which even gets a dedicated button. This lets you change system settings and more. You also get Acer LiveArt 2.0, Acer VisionArt, and Acer User Sensing 2.0.

The web camera performed well in good lighting conditions, with decent colour reproduction and dynamic range. However, there is a lot of noise in low-light scenarios. The IR sensor also enables face unlock via Windows Hello, but I preferred the fingerprint scanner on the keyboard as it was more accurate.

acer swift 14 ai review9 AcerSwift14AI Acer

The laptop features a physical privacy shutter for the web camera

 

In terms of audio performance, the Acer Swift 14 AI has dual downward-firing speakers, which are below average. They aren't loud, nor do they deliver any thump. Acer has also provided DTS:X Ultra Audio support, but that doesn't do anything to improve the audio performance. The sound on the laptop is a big letdown.

Lastly, the Swift 14 AI's 65W battery impressed me. The laptop easily lasts a full day of work. When the battery is low, you can quickly charge it using the included 65W USB Type-C charger.

Acer Swift 14 AI Verdict

The Acer Swift 14 AI is a very good work laptop with good build quality, an excellent OLED display, long-lasting battery life, and decent performance across all kinds of apps. The laptop is great value for money, no doubt, but it's not because of the AI branding or features. Don't buy the laptop for the AI features, buy it for all the other useful features that it offers. However, if all you need is a good laptop for work or home use, the Swift 14 AI is great.

Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/ SF14-51T) Laptop

Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/ SF14-51T) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Excellent OLED display
  • Great battery life
  • Plenty of ports
  • Bad
  • Below average speakers
  • AI features aren’t really useful
Read detailed Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/ SF14-51T) review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.26 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Acer Swift 14 AI, Acer Swift 14 AI Design, Acer Swift 14 AI Display, Acer Swift 14 AI Performance, Acer Swift 14 AI Battery Life, Acer Swift 14 AI Gaming, Acer Swift 14 AI Price in India, Acer Swift 14 AI Features
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation, Supercharged with AI

Related Stories

Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  2. Samsung Could Redesign the S-Pen Again, This Time for the Galaxy Z Fold 7
  3. First Snapdragon Experience Zone Opens Up at a Croma Store in Juhu
  4. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get a Redesigned S-Pen With a Thicker Body
  2. Qualcomm Partners With Croma to Launch First Snapdragon Experience Zone in India
  3. DMRC Signs Agreement to Improve Internet Connectivity Across All Corridors
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped to Sport 7.74-Inch Inner Screen That 'Unfolds Like iPad'
  5. Nothing Phone 3a vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Company Responds After Viewers Flag Error in Camera Comparison Video
  6. Infinix Note 50 Series Launch Date Announced, AI Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Support, Spatial Gallery App With visionOS 2.4 in April
  8. Apple Removes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud Encryption Feature From UK After Backdoor Order
  9. ISRO Unveils World’s Largest 10-Tonne Vertical Mixer for Solid Propellants
  10. NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »