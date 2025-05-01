Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Thin and Light Laptops

Buyers can find laptops from brands such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Asus during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 16:23 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Shoppers can find up to 30 percent discount on the Dell Inspiron 3530 with 13th Gen Intel Core i3

  • Buyers can get 10 percent of instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards
  • Intel-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is available at Rs. 95,990
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 went live on Thursday at noon
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 went live for all users of the platform on Thursday at noon. The e-commerce giant opened the sale exclusively for Prime members at midnight on May 1, offering them a 12-hour early access to the deals and offers. During the sale, buyers can find discounts on a large number of categories, including smartphones, earphones, laptops, smartwatches, home appliances and more. This is also a good opportunity for those looking for thin and light laptops as the platform is offering up to 40 percent discount on devices from brands such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

During the sale, shoppers will see direct discounts on thousands of products listed on Amazon. Apart from these, the company is also offering exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based offers to further lower the effective price of purchase. Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made via HDFC Credit Cards during the sale. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can also get a five percent cashback on purchases and EMI transactions.

Those looking for thin and light laptops can consider the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, which is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and features a 14-inch OLED screen. The laptop is usually priced at Rs. 1,46,890, but during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, buyers can purchase it for Rs. 95,900.

Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Rs. 1,46,890 Rs. 95,900 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 3530 Rs. 53,040 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
HP 255 G10 Rs. 42,369 Rs. 28,980 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 70,790 Rs. 45,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 49,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook Go 15 Rs. 60,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released

