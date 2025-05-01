Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Thin and Light Laptops

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 went live for all users of the platform on Thursday at noon. The e-commerce giant opened the sale exclusively for Prime members at midnight on May 1, offering them a 12-hour early access to the deals and offers. During the sale, buyers can find discounts on a large number of categories, including smartphones, earphones, laptops, smartwatches, home appliances and more. This is also a good opportunity for those looking for thin and light laptops as the platform is offering up to 40 percent discount on devices from brands such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

During the sale, shoppers will see direct discounts on thousands of products listed on Amazon. Apart from these, the company is also offering exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based offers to further lower the effective price of purchase. Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made via HDFC Credit Cards during the sale. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can also get a five percent cashback on purchases and EMI transactions.

Those looking for thin and light laptops can consider the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, which is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and features a 14-inch OLED screen. The laptop is usually priced at Rs. 1,46,890, but during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, buyers can purchase it for Rs. 95,900.

Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.