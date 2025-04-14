Technology News
Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Phone Monikers Confirmed Ahead of April 15 India Launch

Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro will be available via Amazon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 14:22 IST
Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Phone Monikers Confirmed Ahead of April 15 India Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon

The upcoming Acer Super ZX series handsets may come with LCD screens

Highlights
  • Acer Super ZX series handsets may have a circular rear camera module
  • Both handsets could pack a 5,000mAh battery each
  • The Acer Super ZX series may get 5-megapixel selfie shooters
Acer had previously confirmed that it will launch new smartphones in India on April 15. The company has now revealed the monikers of the handsets. The upcoming phones will be called the Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro. The models are teased to get powerful processors, cameras, and AI-backed features. They will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The smartphones could have similar features as the Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4, which were spotted on the official website earlier this year.

Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro India Launch

The Acer Super ZX and Acer Super ZX Pro monikers were confirmed in a promotional banner seen on the Amazon app ahead of the scheduled April 15 unveiling. The launch will take place at 12pm IST and the phones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon.acer super zx pro amazon inline acer super zx

The live Amazon microsite of the Acer Super ZX series handsets shows the tagline "The next horizon" but it does not reveal any features. A teaser image suggests that the phones will have a large circular rear camera module. They could share similar features to the Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones, which were listed on the Acerone website.

The Acerone Liquid S162E4 is listed with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and a 16-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor.

Meanwhile, the Acerone Liquid S272E4 has a 6.7-inch display, a 20-megapixel main rear sensor, and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. It is said to be powered by a customised version of the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Both Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 handsets have 5-megapixel front cameras for selfies and video calls. The listing suggests that the phones run on the Android 14 operating system and support 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB of onboard storage. They are both backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
