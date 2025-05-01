Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Gaming Laptops

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, buyers can find up to 40 percent of discount on gaming laptops.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 17:05 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Gaming Laptops

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops are currently discounted during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Acer ALG (Intel Core i7-13620H) is available for Rs. 74,990
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 started on Thursday at noon
  • HDFC Credit Card holders can get an additional 10 percent discount
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the e-commerce giant's summer-focused sale event, which commenced on Thursday at noon for all users of the platform. During the ongoing sale, buyers can find several offers on consumer electronics devices, smart home devices, computers, and smartphones. Those planning to buy a new gaming laptop can find a wide variety of options from major brands such as Acer, Lenovo, Asus, HP, and MSI. The platform is offering up to 40 percent of instant discount on products, and shoppers can also claim additional discounts, exchange offers, and EMI transactions.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

As mentioned above, shoppers will find big discounts on a large variety of products during the sale. However, to maximise savings and to lower the effective price of the products, they can also opt for credit card-based incentives. Those making transactions using HDFC Credit Cards can avail of a 10 percent additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card holders can also get a five percent cashback offer. Apart from that, exchanging an eligible laptop will also lower the total cost, depending on the model you are trading in.

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Acer ALG (Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H) Rs. 1,05,999 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ (AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS) Rs. 1,27,990 Rs. 88,990 Buy Now
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i7-12700H) Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now
HP Omen (AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS) Rs. 1,23,652 Rs. 95,990 Buy Now
MSI Katana A17 AI (AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS) Rs. 1,29,990 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
Acer Nitro V (Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H) Rs. 1,15,999 Rs. 89,990 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Offers, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Lenovo, MSI, HP, Acer, Asus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Budget Smartphones
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Gaming Laptops
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  2. Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC and These Features
  3. Best Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched as Soon as This Month
  5. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Chosen to Back MGX’s $2 Billion Binance Stake Deal: Report
  2. Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details
  3. Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion
  4. DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
  5. Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search
  6. Google Is Adding Native Image Editing Capability to the Gemini App
  7. Crypto Industry Descends on Dubai as Trump Euphoria Recedes
  8. Apple Dealt Stinging Court Defeat on App Store Sales Commissions
  9. Vivo Y19 5G with Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Duolingo Launches 148 AI-Powered Courses Following AI-First Strategy Shift
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »