Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Gaming Laptops

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the e-commerce giant's summer-focused sale event, which commenced on Thursday at noon for all users of the platform. During the ongoing sale, buyers can find several offers on consumer electronics devices, smart home devices, computers, and smartphones. Those planning to buy a new gaming laptop can find a wide variety of options from major brands such as Acer, Lenovo, Asus, HP, and MSI. The platform is offering up to 40 percent of instant discount on products, and shoppers can also claim additional discounts, exchange offers, and EMI transactions.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

As mentioned above, shoppers will find big discounts on a large variety of products during the sale. However, to maximise savings and to lower the effective price of the products, they can also opt for credit card-based incentives. Those making transactions using HDFC Credit Cards can avail of a 10 percent additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card holders can also get a five percent cashback offer. Apart from that, exchanging an eligible laptop will also lower the total cost, depending on the model you are trading in.

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link Acer ALG (Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H) Rs. 1,05,999 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now Lenovo LOQ (AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS) Rs. 1,27,990 Rs. 88,990 Buy Now Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i7-12700H) Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now HP Omen (AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS) Rs. 1,23,652 Rs. 95,990 Buy Now MSI Katana A17 AI (AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS) Rs. 1,29,990 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now Acer Nitro V (Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H) Rs. 1,15,999 Rs. 89,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.