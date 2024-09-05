Asus Vivobook S 15 was launched by the company on Thursday ahead of IFA 2024, as the company's newest Copilot+ PC. It is powered by Qualcomm's more affordable Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset. The Taiwanese firm also launched the Copilot+ version of the Asus ProArt PZ13, a detachable laptop that is powered by the same Arm-based processor, with military-grade durability and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Both these devices are equipped with Asus Lumina OLED screens and run on Windows 11.

Asus Vivobook S 15, Asus ProArt PZ13 Price and Availability

Asus Vivobook S 15 price is set at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,300) and the laptop is available for purchase via Asus' online store in the US as well as retail outlets in Canada and the US, in a Cool Silver colourway. The Asus ProArt PX13 is also priced at $1,099. It can be ordered via the company's website, or via retailers such as Best Buy in Canada and the US. The device is sold in a Nano Black colour option.

Asus Vivobook S 15 Specifications

The company's new Vivobook S 15 model features the same specifications as the model launched earlier this year, except for the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core (X1P-64-100) chipset with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It sports a 15.6-inch 3K (2,880x1,620 pixels) Lumina OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600nits peak brightness.

The laptop has 1TB of SSD storage and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is equipped with two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a MicroSD card reader.

Asus Vivobook S 15

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus has equipped the Vivobook S 15 with a Full-HD infrared camera that supports Windows Hello. It is equipped with a 3-cell 70Wh battery. It is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. Besides, it measures 352.6x227x15.9mm and weighs 1.42kg.

Asus ProArt PZ13 Specifications

The Taiwanese firm's Copilot+ PC version of the ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop features a 13.3-inch 3K (2,880x1,880 pixels) Lumina OLED touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate, Asus Pen 2.0 stylus support, and up to 500nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core (X1P-42-100) processor with an Adreno GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

You get 1TB of SSD storage on the Asus ProArt PZ13, along with two USB 4.0 Type-C ports and a SD Card reader. The device has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Asus has equipped the ProArt PZ13 Copilot+ PC with a 70Wh battery. The laptop measures 297x202.9x14.7mm and weighs 0.89kg.

