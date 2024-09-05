Technology News
  Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8 Core Processor, OLED Displays Launched

Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Processor, OLED Displays Launched

Asus Vivobook S 15 and Asus ProArt PZ13 are equipped with Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU that delivers up to 45TOPS for AI-powered applications.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2024 13:07 IST
Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Processor, OLED Displays Launched

Asus ProArt PZ13 (left) and Vivobook S 15 are both Copilot+ certified computers

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 are powered by Arm-based processors
  • Both laptops run on Windows 11 and support AI-powered applications
  • The Asus Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 are equipped with 16GB of RAM
Asus Vivobook S 15 was launched by the company on Thursday ahead of IFA 2024, as the company's newest Copilot+ PC. It is powered by Qualcomm's more affordable Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset. The Taiwanese firm also launched the Copilot+ version of the Asus ProArt PZ13, a detachable laptop that is powered by the same Arm-based processor, with military-grade durability and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Both these devices are equipped with Asus Lumina OLED screens and run on Windows 11.

Asus Vivobook S 15, Asus ProArt PZ13 Price and Availability

Asus Vivobook S 15 price is set at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,300) and the laptop is available for purchase via Asus' online store in the US as well as retail outlets in Canada and the US, in a Cool Silver colourway. The Asus ProArt PX13 is also priced at $1,099. It can be ordered via the company's website, or via retailers such as Best Buy in Canada and the US. The device is sold in a Nano Black colour option. 

Asus Vivobook S 15 Specifications

The company's new Vivobook S 15 model features the same specifications as the model launched earlier this year, except for the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core (X1P-64-100) chipset with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It sports a 15.6-inch 3K (2,880x1,620 pixels) Lumina OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600nits peak brightness. 

The laptop has 1TB of SSD storage and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is equipped with two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a MicroSD card reader.

Asus Vivobook S 15
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Asus has equipped the Vivobook S 15 with a Full-HD infrared camera that supports Windows Hello. It is equipped with a 3-cell 70Wh battery. It is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. Besides, it measures 352.6x227x15.9mm and weighs 1.42kg.

Asus ProArt PZ13 Specifications

The Taiwanese firm's Copilot+ PC version of the ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop features a 13.3-inch 3K (2,880x1,880 pixels) Lumina OLED touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate, Asus Pen 2.0 stylus support, and up to 500nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core (X1P-42-100) processor with an Adreno GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

You get 1TB of SSD storage on the Asus ProArt PZ13, along with two USB 4.0 Type-C ports and a SD Card reader. The device has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Asus has equipped the ProArt PZ13 Copilot+ PC with a 70Wh battery. The laptop measures 297x202.9x14.7mm and weighs 0.89kg.

Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Copilot+) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Copilot+) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2880x1620 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Snapdragon X Elite
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.42 kg
Asus ProArt PX13 (2024, Copilot+) Laptop

Asus ProArt PX13 (2024, Copilot+) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon X Plus
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 0.89 kg
