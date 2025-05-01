Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, buyers can avail of up to 44 percent of direct discounts on student laptops.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 21:42 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students

Photo Credit: Asus

Other benefits include no-cost EMI option, exchange bonus and bank offers

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is currently live in India
  • It started on May 1 for all users of the platform
  • Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on HDFC Credit Cards
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 started for all users on Thursday, May 1, at noon. The e-commerce giant opened the sale exclusively for Prime members at midnight of the same day, providing early access to deals and discounts. The platform-wide sale brings discounts on a wide range of products across all categories. If you are looking for a budget laptop for students, then you can take advantage of up to 45 percent of instant discounts on laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

While direct discounts are one way to get laptops at a reduced price, there are several methods you can use to bring the effective price of purchases further down. You can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made via HDFC Credit Cards during the sale. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can also get a five percent cashback on purchases and EMI transactions.

Here, we have curated the best deals on student-focused laptops. However, if you're interested in thin and light laptops, you can check the best offers here. Additionally, those eyeing gaming laptops this summer can find some lucrative options here.

Best Laptop Deals for Students

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
ASUS Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i3-1215U) Rs. 54,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
HP 15s (Intel Core i3-1215U) Rs. 51,134 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
Dell Vostro (Intel Core i3-1215U) Rs. 49,198 Rs. 31,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Intel Core i3-1215U) Rs. 55,190 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 5-5625U) Rs. 58,999 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core Celeron N4500) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 22,990 Buy Now

 

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students
