Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 started for all users on Thursday, May 1, at noon. The e-commerce giant opened the sale exclusively for Prime members at midnight of the same day, providing early access to deals and discounts. The platform-wide sale brings discounts on a wide range of products across all categories. If you are looking for a budget laptop for students, then you can take advantage of up to 45 percent of instant discounts on laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

While direct discounts are one way to get laptops at a reduced price, there are several methods you can use to bring the effective price of purchases further down. You can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made via HDFC Credit Cards during the sale. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can also get a five percent cashback on purchases and EMI transactions.

Here, we have curated the best deals on student-focused laptops. However, if you're interested in thin and light laptops, you can check the best offers here. Additionally, those eyeing gaming laptops this summer can find some lucrative options here.

Best Laptop Deals for Students

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.