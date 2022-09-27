Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops

These are limited-time deals, so make sure to grab them before they expire.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 27 September 2022 22:21 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 has received a 46 percent discount during the sale

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale went live last week
  • SBI customers get an instant 10 percent discount during the sale
  • Laptops from popular brands like Lenovo, Asus have gone on sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale has brought discounts on a wide range of products. In addition, SBI card holders can receive an instant 10 percent discount on their purchases made during the sale. If you are looking to buy a laptop during this festive season sale, then you are spoilt for choices. Here we have picked some of the best deals available on laptops at different price points. Please keep in mind that many of these are limited-time offers, so make sure to grab these deals before they expire.

Best laptop deals under Rs. 30,000

Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA(Rs. 25,990)

This model of the Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA packs an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD storage. It sports a 15.6-inch LCD screen with a 1,366x768 pixels resolution and 220 nits of brightness. Its battery is claimed to provide up to 6 hours of backup. This laptop has received a 24 percent price cut, which has reduced its price to Rs. 25,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 33,990)

Honor MagicBook X 15 (Rs. 27,990)

The Honor MagicBook X 15 is currently available on Amazon for a discounted price of Rs. 27,990. The available exchange offer can further reduce its price by up to Rs. 14,500. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS anti-glare screen. This laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 81WQ00NXIN (Rs. 24,990)

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 model features a 15.6-inch HD anti-glare screen with 220 nits of brightness. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 and 256GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 11 Home out of the box. It has received a 44 percent discount with an additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,500 available on the laptop.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 44,690)

Best laptop deals between Rs. 30,000-50,000

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 81Y401ANIN (Rs. 47,990)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) graphics card. This model houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and 256GB of SSD storage. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 has received a 46 percent discount during the sale. The exchange offer can provide an additional discount of up to Rs. 19,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 89,490)

HP 15s-gr0012AU (Rs. 37,990)

This HP 15s laptop model features a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare IPS display. You can get this laptop for a reduced price of Rs. 37,990 with the exchange offer providing a discount of up to Rs. 14,500. Under the hood, it packs an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. There is also 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage, and 1TB of HDD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 48,294)

RedmiBook Pro 15 (Rs. 39,990)

Amazon is selling the RedmiBook Pro 15 for a discounted price of Rs. 39,990. The available exchange offer discount can provide an off up to Rs. 18,100. This laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display. This Xiaomi laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Best laptop deals above Rs. 50,000

Mi Notebook Ultra (Rs. 52,990)

The Mi Notebook Ultra features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 3,200x2,000 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. This laptop has received a 26 percent discount during the Amazon sale. In addition, the exchange offer provides up to Rs. 14,500 off.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 71,999)

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (Rs. 77,990)

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 is available with a 39 percent discount and an exchange offer that provides an additional up to Rs. 14,500 off. This laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display.

Buy now at: Rs. 77,990 (MRP Rs. 1,28,520)

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Rs. 99,990)

This Asus TUF Gaming F15 model is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4GB) graphics card. There is also 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This laptop is also equipped with a pair of 84-blade Arc Flow Fans for enhanced cooling. It is currently available with a 31 percent discount, along with up to Rs. 19,500 exchange offer discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 99,990 (MRP Rs. 1,44,990)

Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
