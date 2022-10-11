Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has entered its third week in India in a new 'Extra Happiness Days' avatar. The yearly sale that started on September 23 brings discounts on a wide variety of smartphones, home appliances, and electronic items. Amazon has also associated with different banks to offer additional instant discounts on purchases made using their cards. Besides this, shoppers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts. Here we have included the best handpicked deals on soundbars and home theatre systems.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best deals on soundbars, home theatre systems

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 700 is currently available for Rs. 67,420 during the sale, down from the original price of Rs. 84,400. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 7,491 per month. The Bose Smart Soundbar 700 has a glass top build and it offers multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming support. It also comes with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Sony HT-S400

The Sony HT-S400 soundbar speaker system with wireless subwoofer was launched in India in August for Rs. 21,990. Now, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,250 discounts on ICICI credit card transactions. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,665 per month. The Sony HT-S400 has a 2.1-channel configuration with a two-channel bar speaker and a separate wireless subwoofer. The speaker system has a rated sound output of 330W.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV

Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV wireless soundbar is selling at Rs. 1,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. ICICI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,250. Amazon is also offering a discount of Rs. 300 on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. The Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV has Bluetooth v5 connectivity and features an inbuilt FM radio. It packs a 2,000mAh battery.

JBL Bar 2.0

JBL Bar 2.0 wireless soundbar is selling at Rs. 8,927 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,250. Amazon is also offering EMI options starting at Rs. 427 per month. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback and bonus points. The wireless sounbar offers 30W audio output and offers Bluetooth connectivity.

Philips Dhoom MMS2580B/94 home theatre system

Amazon is offering the Philips Dhoom MMS2580B/94 home theatre system for Rs. 4,299 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,250. Interested buyers can also select EMI options starting at Rs. 205. Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail extra Rs. 300 cashback as well. The Philips Dhoom MMS2580B/94 offers 20W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity.

Polk Audio MagniFi

Polk Audio MagniFi soundbar is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 34,990 on Amazon. There is an instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases using ICICI Bank credit card transactions. EMI options for the soundbar start at Rs. 1,672 per month. The Polk Audio MagniFi soundbar features a wireless subwoofer and remote and offers Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It is equipped with Dolby Digital sound.

